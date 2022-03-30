7 killed in road mishaps in seven districts

Seven people have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Bogura, Bandarban, Bagerhat, Jhenidah, Laxmipur, Barishal and Madaripur.

BOGURA: A jailer was killed in a road accident in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Rashedul Islam, 38, was identified as son of Rejaul Karim of Mahipur BDR Para of Garidah Union in the upazila.

Police recovered his body and sent it to the morgue of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College. Later on, the body was handed over to his family.

LAMA, BANDRABAN: A young man was killed in a road accident in Lama Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Choton Sheel, 26, son of late Parimol Sheel, a resident of Saber Miah Para under Alikadam Upazila in the district.

Police said, a jeep hit a motorcycle in Bodurjhiri area around 8am, leaving the motorcycle rider Choton dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Bandarban Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge Lama Police Station (PS) Mohammad Shahidul Islam.

BAGERHAT: A policeman was killed in a road accident in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Eliyas Hossain, 36, a resident of Kashipur Village in Jhenidah District. He was a constable of Fakirhat Model PS.

Bagerhat Police Media Cell Inspector SM Ashraful Alam said police Constable Eliyas went out on duty on his motorcycle. His motorcycle collided head-on with a Khulna-bound bus coming from the opposite direction in Kakdanga area in the upazila at around 11:30pm.

Elias Hossain died on the spot when he was pressed on the wheel of the bus.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, legal action will be taken in this connection, the official added.

JHENIDAH: A man was killed in a road accident in Harinakundu Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Kamrul Islam, 38, son of Azizul Huq, a resident of Tentuliamor area in the upazila.

Local sources said a motorcycle carrying Kamrul collided with a harvester in Shakharidaha area in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the killer harvester but its driver managed to flee the scene.

No case was registered with Harinakundu PS yet.

Harinakundu PS OC Abdur Rahim Molla confirmed the incident.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Metropolitan Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Kamal Uddin Kiran, 45, was the son of late Shafiur Rahman of Char Jangalia area in the upazila. He was the owner of Bismillah Hotel located at Hazirhat Bazar in the upazila sadar.

Hazirhat Union Parishad Chairman Md Nizam Uddin said Kiran along with his employee Abdur Rahman was going to his hotel at dawn on Friday riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, the motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering in Hazirhat area on the Ramgati-Laxmipur Regional Road, which left both of them seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted Kiran to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Kiran succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Metropolitan Hospital on Sunday afternoon while undergoing treatment, the U chairman added.

BARISHAL: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Jabed Alam, 6, a resident of Tumchar Bazar area in the upazila.

Bandar PS OC Asaduzzaman said a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit Jabed in Tumchar Bazar area while he was playing beside the road, which left him severely injured.

Critically injured Jabed was rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A woman was killed and her husband injured in a road accident in Shibchar Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Monwara Begum, 50, wife of Nilu Matbar, a resident of Sikderkandi Village under Duttapara Union in the upazila.

The injured person is Nilu Matbar, 65, son of Kadam Matbar of the village.

Local sources said Monwara Begum and her husband Nilu Matbar were returning home from a wedding party at around 2am.

They were seriously injured when a drum truck coming from the opposite direction hit them while they were crossing a road near Sadipur Bazar area.

Locals rescued them.

Later, Monwara Begum succumbed to her injuries on the way to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Injured Nilu Matbar was admitted to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

However, police seized the truck and arrested its driver and his assistant in this connection.

Shibchar PS OC Miraj confirmed the incident.













