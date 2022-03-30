British-Bangladeshi elected councillor of London

SUNAMGANJ, Mar 29: ShahnanBakth has become the second British-Bangladeshi to be elected as a councillor to the City of London.

Shahnan, 39, was an independent candidate in Broad Street in the City of London Common Council election.

"The City of London is divided into 25 wards. Between two and ten councillors are elected to represent each of the city corporation's 25 wards, depending on the size of the electorate," Shahnan's father Shahagir Bakth said.

To decide who would run the Square Mile, the City of London went to polls on March 24.

The 2022 election results saw independent councillors retain control of the city.

Broad Street is Shahnan Bakth's ward. He is a vice-chairman of an investment bank there.

Born and raised in the UK, Shahnan's ancestral home is in the Arpinnagar area of Sunamganj municipal town.

His father Shahagir Bakth,who now lives in the UK, was a professor at Sunamganj Government College. Shahagir moved to the island nation in northwestern Europe in 1973, according to family sources. He is the former chairman and current chief adviser of the British-Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce. -UNB