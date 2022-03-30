Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 9:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

More than 3.9m Ukrainians flee war

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

GENEVA, Mar 29: More than 3.9 million Ukrainians have now fled Russia's invasion of their country, the United Nations announced Tuesday, with the Red Cross saying refugees were arriving exhausted and feeling "hopeless".
UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 3,901,713 Ukrainians had fled the country -- a figure up 38,916 from Monday's update. The daily flow of refugees has slowed to around 40,000 in recent days.
But the exodus "is unprecedented since World War II in Europe, certainly in terms of the speed and scale of the displacement," UNHCR spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh told reporters in Geneva.
Francesco Rocca, the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), added: "We are seeing millions of people arriving at borders, their coping capacities stretched by what they have experienced and witnessed.
"People are understandably tired and stressed, physically, mentally and emotionally," he said.
The UN's International Organization for Migration said that in addition to Ukrainian refugees, close to 200,000 non-Ukrainians living, studying and working in the country have fled. And as of March 16, some 6.48 million people were estimated to be internally displaced within Ukraine, according to an IOM representative survey.
Before Russia's February 24 invasion, Ukraine had a population of 37 million in the regions under government control, excluding Russia-annexed Crimea and the pro-Russian separatist regions in the east.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More than 3.9m Ukrainians flee war
Erdogan urges Russia, Ukraine ‘end this tragedy’
No one in Russia is thinking about using nuclear weapons: Kremlin
Lebanon faces education ‘emergency’: UN
Analysts investigate possibility of North Korea missile test 'deception'
Israel-Arab ties 'deter' Iran, Israel FM tells landmark meeting
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach speaks to media
No-confidence motion moved in Pakistan parliament in bid to remove Imran Khan


Latest News
Portugal and Poland grab World Cup finals spots
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
Rushanara hails economic progress, wants enhanced partnership with UK
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
No alternative to constructing subways in Dhaka: Quader
Child allegedly raped by teenager in Rajshahi
Opinion will be taken on draft of National Pension Authority Act, 2022
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
Man killed in Netrokona road accident
Two robbers held with arms in Feni
Most Read News
BCB to celebrate 'Mujib 100' today at Mirpur Stadium
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
NSU holds discussion on National Day
Bangladeshi journalist, missing in Libya, traced after 5 days
NU publishes Degree Pass, Certificate Course results
Road accident: Deadlier than any pandemic in Bangladesh
Queues in front of TCB’s truck and our per capita income
Bangladesh reports one Covid death, 69 new cases
Brazil's president hospitalized after feeling unwell
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft