More than 3.9m Ukrainians flee war

GENEVA, Mar 29: More than 3.9 million Ukrainians have now fled Russia's invasion of their country, the United Nations announced Tuesday, with the Red Cross saying refugees were arriving exhausted and feeling "hopeless".

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 3,901,713 Ukrainians had fled the country -- a figure up 38,916 from Monday's update. The daily flow of refugees has slowed to around 40,000 in recent days.

But the exodus "is unprecedented since World War II in Europe, certainly in terms of the speed and scale of the displacement," UNHCR spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh told reporters in Geneva.

Francesco Rocca, the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), added: "We are seeing millions of people arriving at borders, their coping capacities stretched by what they have experienced and witnessed.

"People are understandably tired and stressed, physically, mentally and emotionally," he said.

The UN's International Organization for Migration said that in addition to Ukrainian refugees, close to 200,000 non-Ukrainians living, studying and working in the country have fled. And as of March 16, some 6.48 million people were estimated to be internally displaced within Ukraine, according to an IOM representative survey.

Before Russia's February 24 invasion, Ukraine had a population of 37 million in the regions under government control, excluding Russia-annexed Crimea and the pro-Russian separatist regions in the east. -AFP