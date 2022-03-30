Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 9:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

No one in Russia is thinking about using nuclear weapons: Kremlin

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209

WASHINGTON, Mar 29: No one in Russia is considering the idea of using nuclear weapons, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told PBS.
  The interviewer asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had suggested in his earlier statement that he would use nuclear weapons if a third party got involved in the conflict in Ukraine and Peskov said 'no.' "I don't think so. But he was quite bold in saying 'do not interfere, if you do, we have all the possibilities to prevent that and to punish all those who are going to interfere," he specified.
  When asked if he could rule out the use of nuclear weapons in the conflict on behalf of Russia, the Kremlin spokesman said: "No one is thinking about using... even about the idea of using nuclear weapons.".
  US President Joe Biden's recent remark about Russian leader Vladimir Putin is quite alarming, Peskov told.
  "It's quite alarming. First of all, it's a personal insult and one can hardly imagine a place for a personal insult in the rhetoric of a political leader and especially of the political leader of the greatest country in the world, the United States. So we are very sorry about that," he pointed out.
"His statement about whether Putin should not or should be in power in Russia is of course unacceptable. It's not for the United States' president to decide who is going to be and who is the president of Russia, it is the people of Russia who decide it during elections," Peskov added.
  Western countries have actually declared total economic war against Russia, Peskov told.
  "We have to adapt ourselves to new conditions. And unfortunately, those conditions are quite unfriendly," he said, commenting on Western sanctions.
  "We entered the phase of a total war," Peskov pointed out. "Western European countries, the United States, Canada, Australia, they are actually leading war against us in trade, in economy, in seizing our properties, in seizing our funds, in blocking our financial relations. And we have to adapt ourselves to the new reality," the Kremlin spokesman stressed. Tags Military operation in Ukraine.    -TASS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More than 3.9m Ukrainians flee war
Erdogan urges Russia, Ukraine ‘end this tragedy’
No one in Russia is thinking about using nuclear weapons: Kremlin
Lebanon faces education ‘emergency’: UN
Analysts investigate possibility of North Korea missile test 'deception'
Israel-Arab ties 'deter' Iran, Israel FM tells landmark meeting
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach speaks to media
No-confidence motion moved in Pakistan parliament in bid to remove Imran Khan


Latest News
Portugal and Poland grab World Cup finals spots
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
Rushanara hails economic progress, wants enhanced partnership with UK
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
No alternative to constructing subways in Dhaka: Quader
Child allegedly raped by teenager in Rajshahi
Opinion will be taken on draft of National Pension Authority Act, 2022
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
Man killed in Netrokona road accident
Two robbers held with arms in Feni
Most Read News
BCB to celebrate 'Mujib 100' today at Mirpur Stadium
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
NSU holds discussion on National Day
Bangladeshi journalist, missing in Libya, traced after 5 days
NU publishes Degree Pass, Certificate Course results
Road accident: Deadlier than any pandemic in Bangladesh
Queues in front of TCB’s truck and our per capita income
Bangladesh reports one Covid death, 69 new cases
Brazil's president hospitalized after feeling unwell
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft