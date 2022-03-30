Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 9:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

National Archery Championship concludes

Bangladesh Police Archery Club topped the medal tally

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

Champion Team Bangladesh Police Archery Club pose for the photo along with the Archery officials and guests. photo: BAF

Champion Team Bangladesh Police Archery Club pose for the photo along with the Archery officials and guests. photo: BAF

Teer 13th National Archery Championship concluded on Tuesday at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi with the domination of Bangladesh Police Archery Club.
Bangladesh Police Archery Club topped the medal tally with nine medals including five gold, two silver and equal numbers of bronze medals while Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) finished behind Bangladesh Police Archery Club with six medals including two gold, three silver and one bronze medal.
Bangladesh Ansar finished third position with six medals including one gold, three silver and two bronze medals while Army Archery Club collected six medals including one gold, equal number of silver and four bronze medals.
Bangladesh Air Force secured one gold while Teerondaz Sangsad bagged one gold and one bronze medal.
On the last day of the three-day meet, Ram Krishno Shaha of Bangladesh Air Force won gold in the recurve men's singles event beating Rakib Mia of Teerondaz Sangsad by 6-4 sets in the final while promising archer Diya Siddique of BKSP secured gold in the recurve women's singles event defeating her teammate Famida Sultana Nesha by 6-0 sets in the final.
In the recurve mixed team event, Bangladesh Police Archery Club (Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Beauty Roy) won gold beating Bangladesh Ansar (Ruman Sana and Sraboni Azam ) by 5-4 in the final.
In the recurve men's team event, Bangladesh Ansar (Ruman Sana, Shakib Mollah and Afjal Hossain) won gold beating BKSP (Abdur Rahman Alif, Sagor Islam and Mishad Prodhan) by 5-3 sets in the final.
In the recurve women's team event, BKSP (Diya Siddique, Famida Sultana Nesha and Umma Ching Marma) won gold, defeating Army Archery Club (Nasrin Akter, Moni Rani Sarkar and Rabeya Akter Surma) by 6-0 sets in the final.
In the compound mixed team event, Dhaka Army Archery Club (Mithu Rahman and Roksana Akter) won gold defeating Bangladesh Police Archery Club (Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Shamoly Roy) 154-153 in the final.
In the compound men's team event, Bangladesh Police Archery Club (Abul Kasshem Mamun Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Asim Kumar Das) won gold defeating BKSP (Himu Bachar, Asif Mahmud and Radin Bin Taleb) 231-228 in the final.
In the compound women's team event, Bangladesh Police Archery Club (Shamoly Roy, Shewly Akter and Sumiya Khatun) won gold beating Bangladesh Ansar (Bonna Akter, Suma Biswas and Lamia Akter ) 214-212 in the final.
Bangladesh Archery Federation's (BAF) president lieutenant general (retd.) Mohammad Moinul Islam, sponsor City Group's executive director (sales and marketing) Jafar Uddin Siddique, BAF's general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal, were among other, distributed the prizes after the competition.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
England's Stones pulls out of Ivory Coast friendly
Medvedev advances in Miami as Murray downed
Chelsea's Werner, Havertz score as Germany see off Israel
Southgate's penalty plan part of World Cup dream
Naomi Osaka into quarters, Iga Swiatek cruises
Bangladesh Police Archery Club topped the medal tally
Head century lifts Australia to 313-7 in Pakistan ODI
Nine more matches of national men's handball decided


Latest News
Portugal and Poland grab World Cup finals spots
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
Rushanara hails economic progress, wants enhanced partnership with UK
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
No alternative to constructing subways in Dhaka: Quader
Child allegedly raped by teenager in Rajshahi
Opinion will be taken on draft of National Pension Authority Act, 2022
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
Man killed in Netrokona road accident
Two robbers held with arms in Feni
Most Read News
BCB to celebrate 'Mujib 100' today at Mirpur Stadium
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
NSU holds discussion on National Day
Bangladeshi journalist, missing in Libya, traced after 5 days
NU publishes Degree Pass, Certificate Course results
Road accident: Deadlier than any pandemic in Bangladesh
Queues in front of TCB’s truck and our per capita income
Bangladesh reports one Covid death, 69 new cases
Brazil's president hospitalized after feeling unwell
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft