

Champion Team Bangladesh Police Archery Club pose for the photo along with the Archery officials and guests. photo: BAF

Bangladesh Police Archery Club topped the medal tally with nine medals including five gold, two silver and equal numbers of bronze medals while Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) finished behind Bangladesh Police Archery Club with six medals including two gold, three silver and one bronze medal.

Bangladesh Ansar finished third position with six medals including one gold, three silver and two bronze medals while Army Archery Club collected six medals including one gold, equal number of silver and four bronze medals.

Bangladesh Air Force secured one gold while Teerondaz Sangsad bagged one gold and one bronze medal.

On the last day of the three-day meet, Ram Krishno Shaha of Bangladesh Air Force won gold in the recurve men's singles event beating Rakib Mia of Teerondaz Sangsad by 6-4 sets in the final while promising archer Diya Siddique of BKSP secured gold in the recurve women's singles event defeating her teammate Famida Sultana Nesha by 6-0 sets in the final.

In the recurve mixed team event, Bangladesh Police Archery Club (Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Beauty Roy) won gold beating Bangladesh Ansar (Ruman Sana and Sraboni Azam ) by 5-4 in the final.

In the recurve men's team event, Bangladesh Ansar (Ruman Sana, Shakib Mollah and Afjal Hossain) won gold beating BKSP (Abdur Rahman Alif, Sagor Islam and Mishad Prodhan) by 5-3 sets in the final.

In the recurve women's team event, BKSP (Diya Siddique, Famida Sultana Nesha and Umma Ching Marma) won gold, defeating Army Archery Club (Nasrin Akter, Moni Rani Sarkar and Rabeya Akter Surma) by 6-0 sets in the final.

In the compound mixed team event, Dhaka Army Archery Club (Mithu Rahman and Roksana Akter) won gold defeating Bangladesh Police Archery Club (Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Shamoly Roy) 154-153 in the final.

In the compound men's team event, Bangladesh Police Archery Club (Abul Kasshem Mamun Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Asim Kumar Das) won gold defeating BKSP (Himu Bachar, Asif Mahmud and Radin Bin Taleb) 231-228 in the final.

In the compound women's team event, Bangladesh Police Archery Club (Shamoly Roy, Shewly Akter and Sumiya Khatun) won gold beating Bangladesh Ansar (Bonna Akter, Suma Biswas and Lamia Akter ) 214-212 in the final.

Bangladesh Archery Federation's (BAF) president lieutenant general (retd.) Mohammad Moinul Islam, sponsor City Group's executive director (sales and marketing) Jafar Uddin Siddique, BAF's general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal, were among other, distributed the prizes after the competition. -BSS









Teer 13th National Archery Championship concluded on Tuesday at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi with the domination of Bangladesh Police Archery Club.Bangladesh Police Archery Club topped the medal tally with nine medals including five gold, two silver and equal numbers of bronze medals while Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) finished behind Bangladesh Police Archery Club with six medals including two gold, three silver and one bronze medal.Bangladesh Ansar finished third position with six medals including one gold, three silver and two bronze medals while Army Archery Club collected six medals including one gold, equal number of silver and four bronze medals.Bangladesh Air Force secured one gold while Teerondaz Sangsad bagged one gold and one bronze medal.On the last day of the three-day meet, Ram Krishno Shaha of Bangladesh Air Force won gold in the recurve men's singles event beating Rakib Mia of Teerondaz Sangsad by 6-4 sets in the final while promising archer Diya Siddique of BKSP secured gold in the recurve women's singles event defeating her teammate Famida Sultana Nesha by 6-0 sets in the final.In the recurve mixed team event, Bangladesh Police Archery Club (Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Beauty Roy) won gold beating Bangladesh Ansar (Ruman Sana and Sraboni Azam ) by 5-4 in the final.In the recurve men's team event, Bangladesh Ansar (Ruman Sana, Shakib Mollah and Afjal Hossain) won gold beating BKSP (Abdur Rahman Alif, Sagor Islam and Mishad Prodhan) by 5-3 sets in the final.In the recurve women's team event, BKSP (Diya Siddique, Famida Sultana Nesha and Umma Ching Marma) won gold, defeating Army Archery Club (Nasrin Akter, Moni Rani Sarkar and Rabeya Akter Surma) by 6-0 sets in the final.In the compound mixed team event, Dhaka Army Archery Club (Mithu Rahman and Roksana Akter) won gold defeating Bangladesh Police Archery Club (Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Shamoly Roy) 154-153 in the final.In the compound men's team event, Bangladesh Police Archery Club (Abul Kasshem Mamun Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Asim Kumar Das) won gold defeating BKSP (Himu Bachar, Asif Mahmud and Radin Bin Taleb) 231-228 in the final.In the compound women's team event, Bangladesh Police Archery Club (Shamoly Roy, Shewly Akter and Sumiya Khatun) won gold beating Bangladesh Ansar (Bonna Akter, Suma Biswas and Lamia Akter ) 214-212 in the final.Bangladesh Archery Federation's (BAF) president lieutenant general (retd.) Mohammad Moinul Islam, sponsor City Group's executive director (sales and marketing) Jafar Uddin Siddique, BAF's general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal, were among other, distributed the prizes after the competition. -BSS