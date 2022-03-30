Nine more matches of national men's handball decided

Nine more matches of the SS Trading 32nd National Men's Handball competition were decided on the second day (Tuesday) held at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram.

In the day's matches, Jamalpur District Sports Association (DSA) beat Rajshahi DSA by 25-21 goals, Narail DSA defeat Lalmonirhat DSA by 26-14 goals, Mymensingh DSA outplayed Feni DSA by 29-10 goals, Panchagarh DSA outclassed Thakurgaon DSA by 28-6 goals, Gopalganj DSA Dinajpur DSA by 30-11 goals, Border Guard Bangladesh beat Patuakhali DSA by 44-12 goals, Bangladesh Police Handball Club overpowered Faridpur DSA by 44-16 goals, Bangladesh

Ansar and Village Defense Party beat Rajshahi DSA by 40-13 goals and Chapainawabganj DSA defeated Jessore DSA by 38-18 goals. -BSS











