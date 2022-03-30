

Shah Kamal, president of Bangladesh Kho Kho Federation poses along with the players and other officials during the prize giving ceremony of Mujibbarsho and Independence Day Grassroots Kho Kho Tournament 2022 on Monday at the Paltan Ground, Dhaka. A total of 150 players were participated in the tournament dividing into 11 teams in boys and girls section. Nilphamari District Team clinched the champions trophy in both section. photo: Observer DESK