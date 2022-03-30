Video
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022
Four new national records on 1st day in national swimming

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Four new national records were set on the first day of Bangabandhu 31st National Swimming, Diving and Water Polo competition that began from on Tuesday at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming complex in city's Mirpur area.
Samiul Islam Rafi of Bangladesh Navy set the new national record in the men's 50m backstroke clocking 00:27.38 erasing the previous mark of 00:28.12 set by Bangladesh Army's swimmer Jewel Ahmed in 2019.
Bangladesh Army's swimmer Jewel Ahmed broke his won national record in the men's 200m butterfly with a time of 02:10.25 eclipsing his own previous record of 02:11.57 which was made in 2019.
Bangladesh Navy's swimmer Sonia Akter set the new national record in the women's 200m butterfly clocking 02:31.75 erasing the swimmer Junaina's previous record of 02:34.14 which was made in 2019.
Bangladesh Navy team featuring Asif Reza, Mahmudunnobi Nahid, Mohammad Islam and Mahfizur Rahman broke their own national record in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay with a time of 03:35.80 erasing their previous mark of 03:38. 45, which was made in 2019.
A total of ten events were decided on the first day with Bangladesh Navy dominating the medal tally with nine gold, six silver and two bronze medals and Bangladesh Army following Navy with two gold, equal number of silver and five bronze medals while Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan secured one silver, and three bronze medals.
Earlier, Abdullah Al Islam Jakob, MP, chairman of the Standing Committee on Ministry of Youth and Sports formally inaugurated the four-day meet as the chief guest, sponsored by Max group and organised by Bangladesh Swimming Federation (BSF).
Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) secretary general Syed Shahed Reza was present as the special guest in the opening ceremony, presided over by BSF's senior vice president and Max Group's chairman Engineer Golam Mohammad Alamgir.
About 580 swimmers from seventy five teams including divisional sports associations, swimming clubs, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan, Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Ansar are taking take part in the meet, which is being held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.  
Chief of Naval Staff and BSF's president Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal NBP, NUP, NDC, FWC, PSC will be the chief guest in the closing ceremony on April 1 (Friday) and distribute the prizes. BSF's senior vice president and Max Group's chairman Engineer Golam Mohammad Alamgir will preside over the closing ceremony.     -BSS


