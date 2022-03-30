Bangladesh-Mongolia match ends goalless



Bangladesh footballers endeavouring to head on a flight toward the small box in an International Friendly match against Mongolia on Tuesday in Sylhet. photo: BFF

The opponents were the same in strength. Mongolia was 184th while Bangladesh was 186th in the FIFA world ranking. Mongolia boys are used to playing on artificial turf while Bangladesh boys usually play on the grassy ground. That was the apparent difference between the two.

Yet the fans had the slightest hope that the boys in red and green might win the match utilising the home venue advantage. Apart from a few fruitless attempts, the match was merely uneventful. The poor team spirit paid off for the host in the end as the host strikers received the ball from the fellows several times yet the attacking department completely failed to utilise any chance it had.

The host head coach said before the match that he was expecting a win while the visiting side said it would be happy with a draw. Ultimately the visitors succeeded as the match finished goalless.

It can only be said that the host had played a little better at the beginning when the boys put attacks one after another in a row. But with time the team lost its tempo and stamina gradually.

Bangladesh custodian Anisur Rahman Zico didn't face them once in the match. In reality, the opponents were not good at all. Now the question is against which lowest-ranked team Bangladesh may win after all? And the big question is when the Bangladesh Football Federation will pay attention to the actual problem of the country's football? Will the officials now take the grassroots development into consideration or will they continue the same path they walked for too long?









