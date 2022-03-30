Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 9:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

This Bangladesh side is not one of old, says Elgar

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Sports Reporter

This Bangladesh side is not one of old, says Elgar

This Bangladesh side is not one of old, says Elgar

South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar showed his apprehension for 'new-look' Bangladesh ahead of the forthcoming two-match Test series.  
"We know this Bangladesh side is not one of old," Elgar told on Tuesday according to Espncricinfo. "They're a new team with a westernised coaching staff who have changed their mindset with regards to how to play cricket in South Africa."
Bangladesh coaching panel consists of a bunch of South African mastermind including the head coach Russell Doming, pace bowling coach Allan Donald and newly appointed batting consultant Albie Morkel. Tigers under Proteas coaches recently made history clinching ODI title 2-1, which hurt Elgar. He said, "What happened in the ODI series has hurt quite a lot of players."
"I wasn't involved but I'm pretty hurt about the result. I'd like to think that's fuelled us. Our hunger is going to be right up there," he roared.
South Africa are going to miss half of their regular playing eleven players, who preferred IPL over national duty. Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen are the players, who will remain unavailable for the Tests. Hosts therefore, are looking for the next best combination and possibly will award about three to four new caps in the first Test, which is a big challenge for hosts.
Kingsmead wickets are spin friendly which will be another big defy for them since Bangladesh are very strong against spin and have a very rich spin attack. Elgar therefore, is expecting pace-friendly wicket here.
"We want more grass on the pitch, and I think the preparation has been pretty good until now," Elgar said. "The nature of Kingsmead of late has been lower and slower with more for the spin bowlers, but it seems like they've put a lot of effort into this pitch."
"It seems like they want the game to go five days. It's been a while since Kingsmead has had a Test match, so it would be great to see it go five days. Even though we're playing in conditions that are lower and slower, we can adapt," he stated optimistically.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
England's Stones pulls out of Ivory Coast friendly
Medvedev advances in Miami as Murray downed
Chelsea's Werner, Havertz score as Germany see off Israel
Southgate's penalty plan part of World Cup dream
Naomi Osaka into quarters, Iga Swiatek cruises
Bangladesh Police Archery Club topped the medal tally
Head century lifts Australia to 313-7 in Pakistan ODI
Nine more matches of national men's handball decided


Latest News
Portugal and Poland grab World Cup finals spots
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
Rushanara hails economic progress, wants enhanced partnership with UK
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
No alternative to constructing subways in Dhaka: Quader
Child allegedly raped by teenager in Rajshahi
Opinion will be taken on draft of National Pension Authority Act, 2022
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
Man killed in Netrokona road accident
Two robbers held with arms in Feni
Most Read News
BCB to celebrate 'Mujib 100' today at Mirpur Stadium
World Bank okays $358 million fund to improve road safety in Bangladesh
NSU holds discussion on National Day
Bangladeshi journalist, missing in Libya, traced after 5 days
NU publishes Degree Pass, Certificate Course results
Road accident: Deadlier than any pandemic in Bangladesh
Queues in front of TCB’s truck and our per capita income
Bangladesh reports one Covid death, 69 new cases
Brazil's president hospitalized after feeling unwell
'Meaningful' Russia, Ukraine talks in Turkey raise hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft