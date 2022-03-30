

This Bangladesh side is not one of old, says Elgar

"We know this Bangladesh side is not one of old," Elgar told on Tuesday according to Espncricinfo. "They're a new team with a westernised coaching staff who have changed their mindset with regards to how to play cricket in South Africa."

Bangladesh coaching panel consists of a bunch of South African mastermind including the head coach Russell Doming, pace bowling coach Allan Donald and newly appointed batting consultant Albie Morkel. Tigers under Proteas coaches recently made history clinching ODI title 2-1, which hurt Elgar. He said, "What happened in the ODI series has hurt quite a lot of players."

"I wasn't involved but I'm pretty hurt about the result. I'd like to think that's fuelled us. Our hunger is going to be right up there," he roared.

South Africa are going to miss half of their regular playing eleven players, who preferred IPL over national duty. Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen are the players, who will remain unavailable for the Tests. Hosts therefore, are looking for the next best combination and possibly will award about three to four new caps in the first Test, which is a big challenge for hosts.

Kingsmead wickets are spin friendly which will be another big defy for them since Bangladesh are very strong against spin and have a very rich spin attack. Elgar therefore, is expecting pace-friendly wicket here.

"We want more grass on the pitch, and I think the preparation has been pretty good until now," Elgar said. "The nature of Kingsmead of late has been lower and slower with more for the spin bowlers, but it seems like they've put a lot of effort into this pitch."

"It seems like they want the game to go five days. It's been a while since Kingsmead has had a Test match, so it would be great to see it go five days. Even though we're playing in conditions that are lower and slower, we can adapt," he stated optimistically.











