Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 9:42 AM
Subway system on cards to ease capital’s traffic mess

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Staff Correspondent

There is no alternative to introduce a subway system to reduce traffic congestion in the capital. Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said this at a seminar on Tuesday morning.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges organized a seminar at a hotel in the capital to present the final report of the draft project for 'Feasibility Study on Construction of Subways in Dhaka City'.
In his speech as chief guest, Obaidul Quader said, "The chaotic situation in the capital is incompatible with the development of Bangladesh. The city has developed without any plan. In such a situation, there is a need to build a subway."
"Dhaka is now a city of pollution. The authorities concerned should come up with new plans to make the city livable," he added.
It was informed at the seminar that by 2030, subways will be constructed on a total of 4 routes in the capital. In the first phase, the construction cost has been estimated at 4,130.6 million dollars.
For the 238-km Dhaka Subway Network, Spanish consultancy firm TYPSA initially proposed 11 route alignments. Out of those, four routes of 105 km length are planned to be constructed by 2030 on priority basis.
The four routes are: 34.92-km route from Jhilmil to Tongi Junction with 24 stations, 22.89-km Gabtali- Bholab Union route with 14 stations, 25.22-km Keraniganj-Sonapur Union route with 15 stations and 45.11-km Jahangirnagar University-Narayanganj route with 32 stations.


