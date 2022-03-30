Four to die for killing a Mahendra driver in Khulna

KHULNA, March 29 - A court here today sentenced four youths to death on charges of killing a auto-rickshaw puller well known as 'Mahendra Chalak' Sheikh Wahedur Rahman on January 11, 2016.

The court also fined Taka 50,000 each; in default they will suffer three more years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

S M Ashiqur Rahman, additional sessions and metropolitan Judge handed down the verdict in absence of accused criminals.

The criminals are Md Nur Islam, Jony Das, Md Rony Shikder and Md Masud Rana Molla.

Public Prosecutor Kazi Sabbir Ahmed told a news agency, criminals strangulated and knifed Mahendra driver Wahidur Rahman Ripon and took away Mahendra on January 11, 2016.

They dumped the body in a land under Labanchara Police Station. On information, Police went to the spot and sent the body to Khulna Medical Collge Hospital (KMCH) morgue for autopsy.

Ripon, son of Wahedur Rahman of Labsha area under Satkhira went missing on the day after he was coming to Khulna city from his village home. Criminals snatched the Mahendra after killing him.

His younger brother filed a case accusing four criminals with Labonchara Police Station in this connection.

With the assistance of Police, criminals filed a case with Labanchara Police Station. Later Police arrested them from Kashiani Police outpost under Gopalganj.

Criminals who gave confessional statement before the court, and were also absconding after getting bail from a court since then. On December 31, investigating officer and CID Inspector Atahar Ali prssed charge sheet against four criminals after examining 15 witnesses.









