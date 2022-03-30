Video
Shohel, Akhter new DUJ president, GS

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Staff Correspondent

Shohel Haider Chowdhury and Akhter Hossain have been elected president and general secretary of the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) respectively on Tuesday.
Shohel secured 724 votes for the president post and Akhter bagged 736 votes for general secretary post.
MA Quddus was elected senior vice president (673 votes) while Manik Lal Ghosh vice president (535 votes), Khairul Alam joint secretary (655votes), Ashraful Islam treasurer (729 votes), Jihadur Rahman Jihad organizing secretary (864 votes), SM Saif Ali law affairs secretary (1,059 votes), Raju Hamid publicity and publication secretary (768 votes), Amanullah Aman office secretary (720 votes), Jubayer Rahman Chowdhury welfare secretary (764 votes), Shakila Parveen sports and cultural secretary (881 votes), and Suraiya Anu women's affairs secretary (705 votes).
Mujib Masud, Dulal Khan, Ibrahim Khalil Khokon, Asadur Rahman, Salimullah Selim, Anwar Hossain, Mohiuddin Palash and Rehana Parveen have been elected as the members.


