Treatment for burn patients to be taken to upazilas: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said her government is planning to introduce primary treatment services for burn patients at the upazilas for the benefits of rural people.

"We want to take this service for burn patients to the upazila-level so that the rural people can avail quick primary treatment there," she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating the 6th international conference titled 'PlastiCon 2022' of Society of Plastic Surgeons of Bangladesh (SPSB) at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS) through an online platform from her official residence Ganabhaban here.

She said the government is considering launching the treatment services at the upazila hospitals.

Hasina stressed the need for public awareness campaign over the use of flammable substances and the first aid in case of burn injury.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, former SPSB president and also Chief Coordinator of all burn projects Dr Samanta Lal Sen and SPSB Secretary General (in-charge) Dr Md Hedayet Ali Khan also spoke at the function presided over by SPSB president and SHNIBPS Director Dr Abdul Kalam. The prime minister also opened Mujib Corner and Bangabandhu gallery set up in the Institute on the occasion of the Mujib Year. She said public awareness about the use of cylinder gas for cooking should be raised.

She advised users to be careful about use of cylinder and switch off its keys after cooking to avert any untoward incidents. The fire-distinguishing system will have to be there in every building, she added.

The PM asked the burn and plastic surgeons to make people familiar with the plastic surgery alongside the burn treatment services.

She said her government plans to establish a separate and self-reliant burn and plastic surgery unit in each division to reach the specialised treatment to the people's doorsteps. Referring to the establishment of a 100-bed plastic surgery and burn unit in Faridpur district, she said such unit should be established in every large district town. Criticising the BNP-Jamaat alliance for unleashing arson attack on people during 2013-2014 in the name of movement, she said, "They never do politics for the welfare of the people."

The prime minister said her government built a 500-bed Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in 2018 having all the modern facilities to ensure people get world class treatment. Hasina emphasised on conducting medical research in a larger way. -UNB









