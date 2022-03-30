

Be ready to defend nation’s sovereignty, says PM

"We don't want to engage in war with anyone. The Father of the Nation taught us a foreign policy based on 'friendship with all and malice to none'. We believe in this motto," she said.

"But we have to be ready so if a foreign enemy ever attacks, we can stop them and maintain our independence and sovereignty," she said while inaugurating the 'Sheikh Russel Cantonment' at Jajira in Shariatpur via video conferencing on Tuesday.

She highlighted her government's efforts to build a strong military and hoped they would gain the goodwill of the country with their professional skills and responsibilities.

Under 'Forces Goal 2030,' the 99 Composite Brigade was established on Sept 18, 2013 to ensure the security of Padma Bridge project, which has high national importance, Hasina said.

"The brigade and its subordinate units have been successfully maintaining the security of the Padma Bridge construction project at the Jajira and Mawa end from the very beginning."

The Sheikh Russel Cantonment is a full-fledged cantonment with all types of training and administrative facilities for the army.

"The bridge also needs its protection ensured after its completion. That's why we took this measure. Soon transports will start using the bridge and we must ensure security," said the prime minister.

She expressed her satisfaction over the cantonment being named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's youngest son Sheikh Russel.

"Two of my brothers were army members [Captain Sheikh Kamal and Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal] Russel was our youngest brother and we lost him too."

Sheikh Russel aspired to become an army officer, Hasina said.

"I would like to thank the army chief and other members for naming the cantonment after Sheikh Russel. His wish was never fulfilled, but now at least his name is connected to the army."

Besides ensuring the overall security of the bridge, the cantonment will contribute to the development of the people living in the region, Hasina said. -bdnews24.com









