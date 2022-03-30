No renowned academic wants to be VC: Dipu Moni

The opposition lawmakers, who took part in a discussion on 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology, Pirojpur Bill-2022,'at the National Assembly criticized vice-chancellors (VCs) of different universities for their irregularities and corrupt practices on Tuesday.

They demanded appointment of real academics to the post of Vice-Chancellors of the universities going beyond party's considerations.

In response, Dipu Moni, the Minister for Education, said, "Many of the eminent academics are not interested to work as vice-chancellors of universities."

On Tuesday, 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology, Pirojpur Bill-2022' was raised for discussion in the National Assembly by Education Minister Dipu Moni.

Participating in the discussion on the bill pass, BNP MP Harunur Rashid said new universities are being set up one after another. But, what is about the standards of these universities. While these vice-chancellors leave office, they have to leave the campus under police protection. Recently, scandalous information has come out about the Vice Chancellor of RUET. Harun demanded that the actual academics should be appointed as vice-chancellors of the universities.

Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, "I used to bow my head hearing the names of vice-chancellors. Now I bow my head in shame hearing the news of their corruption."

He demanded the appointment of vice-chancellor beyond the party's consideration.

BNP reserved seat MP Rumin Farhana said, "These new universities are not playing a minimal role. Now there is no doubt that government jobs are very tempting. Even two and a half years ago, there was not so much craze for BCS cadre service. Because at that time there were more lucrative job opportunities for educated youths in the private sector."

Responding to the opposition members, the Education Minister said, "There is some criticism about the activities of the vice-chancellors of some universities. Which are also true and action is being taken against them. But it is not appropriate to comment on the vice-chancellors of all the universities."

"When the panel is prepared and sent for the appointment of the vice-chancellor of the university, the list is based on some issues. It is seen that they have led in various fields of academic excellence and research work. The vice-chancellor not only looks at the academic side but their leadership qualities are also important. At the same time, it is also seen whether he has performed administrative duties or not. In this regard, the names of those who are considered the best are suggested," she added.

The Education Minister also said, "We have very good teachers, whom I would be proud to have as Vice-Chancellor. But many of them are not interested in taking the administrative responsibilities. Even if we want to, the best one will not be interested."

In response to the Education Minister's statement, BNP's lawmaker Harun said, "There is a crisis of confidence and there is no environment to work independently."

Later, 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology, Pirojpur Bill-2022' was passed in the Parliament by voice vote.











Earlier, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury disposed of the proposals on the bill, public opinion verification, sending to the selection committee and amendment proposals.

The bill states that the university will be set up at Pirojpur Sadar. One or more institutes may be set up for higher education and research.

The new law has been enacted in line with other university laws. The bill states that the Chancellor of the university will appoint two Pro-Vice-Chancellors for four-year term. One of them will oversee academic activities and the other administrative activities.







