Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 9:41 AM
1 Covid death, 69 new cases in 24hrs

Published : Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Staff Correspondent 

The country recorded a single death for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally stands at 29,120. Some 69 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,951,432.
Besides, 747 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,879,544 and overall recovery rate at 96.32 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
The country logged positivity rate of  0.75 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.13 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 9,213 samples. The lone death was reported from Dhaka Division and the deceased was a man aged between 61 to 70.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year. The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


