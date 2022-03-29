Country's biggest tourism fair to begin on Mar 30

The country's largest tourism fair is scheduled to begin on March 30-April 01 at Bangabandhu Inter-national Conference Centre.

The 10th MasterCard Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair (BTTF)-2022 will be organized by Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB).

TOAB President Rafeuz-zaman disclosed this information on Monday at a press conference at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital.

According to the organizers, the fair will be open for visitors every day from 10 am to 8 pm. The entrance fee for the fair has been fixed at Tk 30.

However, media workers and students can enter the fair for free by showing their identity cards.

TOAB President Rafeuzzaman said Toab had been organizing the three-day annual international tourism fair since 2007. The purpose of the fair is to create awareness about tourism and its sustainable development.

This year, along with the main fair, there will be sideline events, B2B sessions, seminars, country presentations, cultural events, etc. There will be a total of 80 stalls including 8 pavilions.

Bangladesh Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jabed Ahmed said the tourism sector is one of the most affected sectors during the Covid-19.

He said that many in the private sector are now joining the tourism sector. Here the banks are coming forward. The aviation sector is playing an important role. The purpose of the tourism fair is to create tourism minds among the people, to make them aware.

This requires more investment. It will be possible to develop the sights of international standard.

US Bengal General Manager (Public Relations Officer) Kamrul Islam said US Bangla Airlines is working to make people interested in tourism.

Some new packages will be added to this tourism fair. US Bengal will have attractive packages for travel to international popular destinations and sights of the country.