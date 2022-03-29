Cabinet okays two more draft laws

The Cabinet on Monday approved two draft laws - 'Mujibnagar University, Meherpur Act, 2022' and 'Agency to Innovate (A2I) Act, 2022' in its Monday's regular weekly meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Dhaka.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting while other Cabinet members and senior officials were present. After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandkar Anwarul Islam briefed

media at the Secretariat.

Of the two drafts, the draft of 'Mujibnagar University, Meherpur Act, 2022' was given clearance in principle in a bid to establish another public university in the country's Meherpur district.

The special features of the proposed university are that the institution will have business incubator and professional course, said Anwarul.

With the inclusion of the new one, the number of public universities will stand at 54.

However, the proposed 'Agency to Innovate (A2I) Act, 2022' was placed in the meeting by the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division to set up an authority for promotion of ICT-based innovation.

As per the draft law, there will be a 16-member governing body headed by minister or state minister or deputy minister, to run the agency.

The meeting also cleared the proposal for ratification of 18 Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) adopted under Stockholm Convention on POPs from COP-4 (Conference of the Parties-4) in 2009 to COP-9 in 2019.

The Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants, a global treaty, was adopted in 2001 to safeguard human health and the environment from highly harmful chemicals that persist in the environment and affect the well-being of humans as well as wildlife.





