Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:37 AM
Home Front Page

2 college students among 3 killed in Gopalganj road crash

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Relatives wailing after hearing the news of the death of three persons in a road accident in Goplaganj on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Three people including two college students were killed in a head-on collision between a covered-van and a motorcycle on Gopalganj-Poysarhat regional highway at Sikirbazar area in Kotalipara of Gopalganj on Monday morning.
The deceased were identified as Rudro Mahmud,
20, son of Labu Sheikh of village Uttarpara in Radhaganj of the upazila, Murad Gazi, 22, son of Faruk Gazi of village Ulahati, Nayeem Hawlader, son of Nawsher Hawlader, of village Unshia.
Rudro and Murad were the students of Kotalipara Sheikh Lutfor Rahman Government College.
In this connection, Zillur Rahman, Officer-in-charge of Kotalipara Police Station, said a covered van of Sundarban Cargo Service collided head-on with a motorcycle, leaving Rudro and Murad dead on the spot and injured Nayeem at 9:00am. Later, Nayeem died on the way to Khulna Medical College Hospital.
"The killer covered van was seized and the bodies were taken to the police station," the OC added.    -Agency


