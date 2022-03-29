Video
High level task force set up to advice measures on commodity prices

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Correspondent

The Commerce Ministry has formed a high-level task force headed by Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary of Ministry of Commerce to control commodity prices. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will act as advisor to the committee.
The formation of the task force was announced in a notification of the Commerce Ministry on Sunday. The 17-member panel will monitor the market situation of essential commodities. At the same time, they will
recommend measures to the government to reduce prices of essentials in domestic market
The members of the committee are: Minister of Commerce, Chairman of the National Board of Revenue, Senior Secretary, Department of Public Security, Ministry of Home Affairs, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Secretary, Ministry of Food, Secretary, Ministry of Industries, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
They also include chairman of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, Chairman of Bangladesh Competition Commission's, Director General of National Consumer Rights Protection Department, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, DGFI Director General, Director General of NSI, Chairman of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, President of FBCCI and Joint Secretary (IIT-2), Ministry of Commerce.
The notification said, the committee will provide necessary guidance to the concerned ministry / department / institution on the next steps to be taken for  controlling commodity prices and market situation; collection of information on demand for essential commodities and international market prices and imports.
It will also provide opinion to price increase of any product, collect information from the 'Commodity Price Review and Forecasting Cell' and take necessary action if the situation arises; supervise overall activities from production, refinement and import to local sales and provide necessary guidance and activities to keep the supply chain of daily commodities stable.
The taskforce activities also include monitoring the activities of the market, monitoring Committee of the Ministry of Commerce and providing necessary directions; perform all other necessary activities relevant or incidental to the functions described.
The committee will meet at least once a month and other members may be co-opted if necessary.


