Cabinet approves draft of ‘Ansar Battalion Act, 2022’

The Cabinet on Monday approved in principle the draft of new 'Ansar Battalion Act, 2022' keeping the provision of death penalty as maximum punishment for incitement to mutiny, rebellion and conspiracy.

The approval was given at the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held on Monday at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam briefed media at the Secretariat.

The Cabinet Secretary said, "There was a law in 1995, but in order to amend it in accordance with the demand, it was seen that a lot has to be changed. So, the Home Ministry decided that there is no need to change it. Rather, a new 'Ansar Battalion Law' will be enacted."

In this context, they have brought the new one. There are 33 sections in the proposed law, he added.

He said, "There will be a Director General in the Ansar Battalion. He will control and manage the battalion subject to the control of the government."

The Director General will issue necessary orders subject to the rules and regulations made under this law and the instructions issued by the government, he further added.

He said, "In accordance with the new law, the government will determine the organizational structure and ranks of the Ansar Battalion, and the terms of

appointment and employment."

Khandaker Anwarul said that according to the draft law, no member of the battalion can be a member of any political or non-political organization.

"Like government employees, they will also have mild and severe punishment as per the rules of discipline and appeal. Appeals can be submitted to the Secretary of the Ministry of Public administration for severe punishment and to the Director General for minor punishment imposed in the departmental case," he added.

"There is something special about this law. That is, the Ansar Battalion law will have a system of trial for its members for their involvement in criminal activities. There will be two tribunals in the battalion. A tribunal will work for short cases while another will work as special Ansar Tribunal," he added.

The Cabinet Secretary said there is no tribunal in the Ansar Battalion presently. There will be departmental proceedings in the battalion like the civil service.

For the purpose of systematic destruction of arms, ammunition, clothing, equipment and parts of vehicles and for the offences thereof, a short battalion tribunal may impose a maximum of three years rigorous imprisonment and a fine equal to the financial loss. Other offences carry a maximum of 90 days rigorous imprisonment for the offences like common crime such as theft or damage.

"If a member is involved in criminal discipline, or try or incite rebellion or are involved in conspiracy," he said, adding, "In such a case, the death penalty or life imprisonment or rigorous imprisonment of at least five years will be awarded. This trial will be conducted in the special Ansar Tribunal."

He also said that appeal can be filed against the verdicts of Ansar Battalion Tribunals to the Ansar Battalion Appeal Tribunal.

Khandaker Anwarul said that with the approval of the government, the Director General will form a short tribunal with three officers with the rank of director of Ansar and Village Defence Forces. The approval of the Home Ministry will be needed for the formation.

Meanwhile, the government will form a special Ansar Battalion Tribunal comprising a representative from the concerned ministry, one from the law and justice division and one from the Ansar and Defence Forces. The Home Ministry will form this court, he added.







