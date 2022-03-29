Video
Office time for Ramadan from 9am to 3:30pm

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

The government has rescheduled office timing for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan from 9:00am to 3:30pm for all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions.
The decision was taken on Monday at the weekly Cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at the Prime Minister's Office following the decisions of previous years.
While briefing media at the Secretariat after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam
said, "During the Ramadan, 9:00am to 3:30pm has been fixed as the office time from Sunday to Thursday."
However, there will be a break of 15 minutes from 1:15pm to 1:30pm for Zuhr prayer, he added.
Meanwhile, the office time for the banks would be from 9:30am to 4:00pm during the Ramadan. The Governor of Bangladesh Bank informed about the Cabinet decision, said Anwarul.
The Supreme Court reschedules their own office timing for the Ramadan following their rules and considering public interest.
This year, the holy Ramadan in Bangladesh is expected to begin on April 2 subject to the moon sighting of the moon.


