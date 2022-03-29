Chaos mars 2nd dose mass jab drive



People gather in front of the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Institute of Mother and Child Health, Matuail in the capital for vaccination on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

People of different ages had formed long queues in the alleys of the vaccination centres. However, a large number of people returned without being vaccinated even after having vaccine cards from most centres.

There were more women than men in the city centres.

In the morning, people were seen waiting in lines at the vaccination centres in Badda area.

Mahmuda Akhter was standing in line to get vaccinated in Madhya Badda. She was carrying her baby. She said, "A lot of people are standing here for a long time. There is a booth for men and a booth for women. We would not have had to stand in line for so long if there were more health workers and more booths."

Another woman named Shima khatun, standing in line to get vaccinated in Bangshal, said, "I have been standing in line for 40 minutes. It is very hot today. It is very difficult to stand in line for so long in this heat."

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus will continue till March 30. Those who received the first dose of the vaccine on February 26 this year will receive the second dose. The second dose vaccine will be administered in the same way as the first dose.

According to the DGHS, those who are 18 years of age and older who have passed four months of receiving the second dose will be eligible to go to the centre and receive a booster dose even if they do not received any SMS. In addition, those who are 12 years of age or older who have not yet received the first dose of the vaccine are urged to take the first dose in this campaign.

Till March 26 some 229,789,298 doses have been administered across the country. Of these, 126,884,123 people got the first dose of vaccine. Some 95,424,031 people have received two doses of vaccine and 7,481,144 people got booster dose.









