Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Chaos mars 2nd dose mass jab drive

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Staff Correspondent 

People gather in front of the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Institute of Mother and Child Health, Matuail in the capital for vaccination on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

People gather in front of the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Institute of Mother and Child Health, Matuail in the capital for vaccination on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Chaos reigned supreme as the second dose of coronavirus mass vaccination started on Monday. People have been thronging various vaccination centres in the capital amid the sweltering heat since the morning to get inoculated.
People of different ages had formed long queues in the alleys of the vaccination centres. However, a large number of people returned without being vaccinated even after having vaccine cards from most centres.
There were more women than men in the city centres.  
In the morning, people were seen waiting in lines at the vaccination centres in Badda area.
Mahmuda Akhter was standing in line to get vaccinated in Madhya Badda. She was carrying her baby. She said, "A lot of people are standing here for a long time. There is a booth for men and a booth for women. We would not have had to stand in line for so long if there were more health workers and more booths."
Another woman named Shima khatun, standing in line to get vaccinated in Bangshal, said, "I have been standing in line for 40 minutes. It is very hot today. It is very difficult to stand in line for so long in this heat."
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus will continue till March 30. Those who received the first dose of the vaccine on February 26 this year will receive the second dose. The second dose vaccine will be administered in the same way as the first dose.
According to the DGHS, those who are 18 years of age and older who have passed four months of receiving the second dose will be eligible to go to the centre and receive a booster dose even if they do not received any SMS. In addition, those who are 12 years of age or older who have not yet received the first dose of the vaccine are urged to take the first dose in this campaign.
Till March 26 some 229,789,298 doses have been administered across the country. Of these, 126,884,123 people got the first dose of vaccine. Some 95,424,031 people have received two doses of vaccine and 7,481,144 people got booster dose.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Country's biggest tourism fair to begin on Mar 30
Kremlin says Biden's remark on the end of Putin is alarming
Cabinet okays two more draft laws
Mass Media Employees Bill-2022 placed in JS
2 college students among 3 killed in Gopalganj road crash
8,500 diarrhoea cases in a week
High level task force set up to advice measures on commodity prices
Cabinet approves draft of Ansar Battalion Act 2022


Latest News
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
20 injured in bomb attack in Benapole port, trade halted
Bangladesh denounces Houthi attacks
Rooppur killing: 3 Belarus nationals sent to jail
JS adopts condolence motion over death of ex-president, 3 MPs
BB to fix interest rates for NBFIs too
Cabinet approves draft of ‘Ansar Battalion Act, 2022’
A R Rahman to mesmerize 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' Tuesday
Inflation rate will come at tolerable level after end of FY22: Kamal
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of Begumpara: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Blinken stresses US does not seek Moscow ‘regime change’
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
Police action on hartal supporters in Paltan
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
Independence Day in Pictures
Diarrhoea situation alarming: DGHS
Tipu, Preeti murders: Masum on 7-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft