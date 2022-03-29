Rizvi flays IGP, DMP chief for discourteous  remarks on Khaleda

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner made indecent remarks about BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to get the favour of the Prime Minister.

Rizvi made the allegation at a press conference at the party's central office in Naya Paltan on Monday.

He said, "The arrogant remarks they had made about the four-time Prime Minister had gone beyond the bounds of normal courtesy."

"We strongly condemn, protest and hate the statement of the Chief of Police and the Chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and demand immediate dismissal of the two officers," he added.

Rizvi said, "Those who cheated the nation by conducting late night elections are telling the history of independence and liberation war to the nation today. These two partisan police officers are now making these statements to get the favour of the Prime Minister."













