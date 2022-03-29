NSU holds discussion on National Day

North South University (NSU) organised a discussion session and cultural programme on 'Independence and National Day 2022' on Monday.

The programme was live broadcasted on NSU official facebook page.

The purpose of this event is to honour the martyrs and freedom fighters to enlighten the youth on the spirit of the liberation war.

To pay homage to the martyrs of the War of Independence, NSU laid a wreath at the National Memorial on the morning of March 26.

NSU also undertook a wide range of programmes including campus lighting and hoisting of national flags.

Former minister Kazi Feroz Rashid was present as the chief guest.

Azim Uddin Ahmed, chairman, Board of Trustees, NSU and Benajir Ahmed, member, Board of Trustees, NSU were present as special guests.

The session was chaired by Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor, NSU and moderated by Jamil Ahmed, director, Public Relations Office, NSU. M Ismail Hossain, pro-vice-chancellor, NSU delivered the welcome speech.