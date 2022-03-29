NU publishes Degree Pass, Certificate Course results

The result of degree pass and certificate course old syllabus (special) examination of 2018 have been published at 4:00pm on Monday (Mar 28, 2022).

Candidate's registration and college wise results have been available on the university website (www.nu.ac.bd/results) from 8:00pm on Monday, said a press release.

If there is any complaint about the result of any examinee or any concerned person, it should be informed in writing to the examination controller within 1 month of the publication of the result.

No complaints will be accepted after this period, the press release added.









