

Another Rajshahi city street comes under illumination

The newly renovated 2.5-kilometer road from Kalpana Cinema Hall crossing to Talaimary crossing, which was recently elevated to four-lane with a median and a 2.20-meter wide footpath on both sides at a cost of around Tk 127.5 crore, has been illuminated at a cost of around Taka 3.56 crore. A total of 130 electric poles on the island of the road were erected and each of the poles has 13 modern lights.

Apart from this, 180 garden lights were installed on the embankment along the south side of the road.

The energy saving lights will be turned on and off automatically by the autologic controller.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by others concerned inaugurated the illumination through switching on the lights and cutting ribbon in Talaimary Shaheed Minar area on Sunday evening.

Couple of weeks back, the city corporation has brought the walkway on the city protection embankment under lighting as it has constructed the walkway and installed 40 decorated and eye-catching lights on 40 poles.

The city corporation very recently brought the newly-constructed 4-kilometer four-lane west road from Bihash to Nader Hazi crossing under electrification.

Another 2.5-kilometer portion of the four-lane road has also been brought under the modern lighting facilities with installation of 174 modern LED bulbs on 87 poles at a cost of around Taka 2.25 crore. The city corporation has installed and launched a modern and eye-catching lighting system on the 4.2-kilomter Bilsimla-Kasiadanga road to ensure security of people and vehicles during the night time movement in the city.

A total of 174 high altitude poles were installed with 384 power-saving LED bulbs in the shape of flying butterflies at a cost of around Taka 5.22 crore. To make Rajshahi city more bright and attractive at night, the high altitude flood lights were installed in the city street. Liton said the road has recently been elevated to a four-lane from 30 feet to 80 feet wide with 10 feet wide footpaths and concrete drains on both sides of the road at a cost of around Taka 52.75 crore. -BSS









