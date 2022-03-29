Alarming rise in Diarrhoea

It is disturbing to note that the number of Diarrhoea patients in the country is shooting up at an alarming rate. According to ICDDRB sources, outbreak of Diarrhoea has been going on for the last few days. On 16 March 1,057 Diarrhoea patients were admitted at the hospital. A couple of days later 1,141 and on the very next day another 1,174 patients were admitted. Since then over a thousand patients are being admitted on average - taking the number well over 10, 000 by now.



From a medical perspective, it is usually in summer when Diarrhoea cases in the country jumps up. It is because the warm weather allows rapid growth of bacterial contamination in food resulting in food poisoning. However, in Bangladesh Diarrhoea patients usually rises in the pre - monsoon or pre-winter periods, but this year the number of cases is much higher.



While summer is yet to set in some time sooner, we are surprised on the unexpected surge of the disease. And it also triggers curiosity why the number of patients has significantly increased only within Dhaka Metropolis. Its early arrival this year may be linked with city dwellers drinking contaminated water or street food containing harmful bacteria.



However, the worst affected areas are Jatrabari, Dakkhin Khan, Badda and Shanir Akhra in the city. We have enough reasons to suspect that water supply lines and food products sold out in the kitchen markets of the aforementioned areas may be contaminated with diarrheal Bactria or viruses. That said - it is equally important to ensure that the disease do not spread fast to nearby localities.



Even though, we are aware of the common reasons behind contracting the disease, but it is crucial for our health and hygiene experts to quick investigate into the unexpected surge. Only scientific research can identify the reason behind the quick spread.



Understandably, it is relatively easy to treat the disease by drinking sufficient amount of pure water and saline coupled with following health hygiene rules. Public hospitals reportedly have adequate supply of saline, water purification tablets and other logistics. But not to forget, Diarrhoea is the second leading cause of death in children under five years age, and also responsible for killing around 525, 000 children every year.



In conclusion, the recent Diarrhoea outbreak, occurring at a time when we are still struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic, shouldn't be taken flippantly. All hospitals should be alerted to the danger and prepared in advance to cope with any surge in patient numbers. We also urge health authorities and city corporations to do everything possible to deter the health threat.