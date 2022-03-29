Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Killing wild animals is not a solution

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Dear Sir

In a country like Bangladesh, where climate vulnerability is a main concern for future, fall in the number of wild animals is not an optimistic event. The animals are forced to come in locality in search of food and often, they get killed by human. The cruel method of killing wild animals through electrocution is simply abominable.

Elephants in the hilly region ( Sherpur, Chattogram ) are killed by electric trap. People who are troubled by the nuisance of elephants and wild animals set these traps in their land in order to save crops and land. It is the task of the forest department and the local administration to see to this matter and provide their best service to save the animals and help people to protect their crops and house. But, it is totally unacceptable that the local people continue electrocuting animals. In recent time in Nilphamari, a leopard has died in this type of trap what was set for jackels

Killing a wild animal is not a solution to save crops and most importantly, the necessary protection from animals should be given by the forest department, otherwise people will continue to kill. We urge the concerned authorities to look into this.

Jeba Tasnim Binta Alamgir
Student, University of Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Killing wild animals is not a solution
How Turkey’s Ukraine role is shaping its foreign relations
Controlling the rise of commodity prices
Queues in front of TCB’s truck and our per capita income
Tale of a corrupt advocate
Road accident: Deadlier than any pandemic in Bangladesh
Slipshod in city’s car parking
OIC conference and Rohingya refugee issue


Latest News
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
20 injured in bomb attack in Benapole port, trade halted
Bangladesh denounces Houthi attacks
Rooppur killing: 3 Belarus nationals sent to jail
JS adopts condolence motion over death of ex-president, 3 MPs
BB to fix interest rates for NBFIs too
Cabinet approves draft of ‘Ansar Battalion Act, 2022’
A R Rahman to mesmerize 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' Tuesday
Inflation rate will come at tolerable level after end of FY22: Kamal
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of Begumpara: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Blinken stresses US does not seek Moscow ‘regime change’
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
Police action on hartal supporters in Paltan
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
Independence Day in Pictures
Diarrhoea situation alarming: DGHS
Tipu, Preeti murders: Masum on 7-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft