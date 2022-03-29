Killing wild animals is not a solution

Dear Sir



In a country like Bangladesh, where climate vulnerability is a main concern for future, fall in the number of wild animals is not an optimistic event. The animals are forced to come in locality in search of food and often, they get killed by human. The cruel method of killing wild animals through electrocution is simply abominable.



Elephants in the hilly region ( Sherpur, Chattogram ) are killed by electric trap. People who are troubled by the nuisance of elephants and wild animals set these traps in their land in order to save crops and land. It is the task of the forest department and the local administration to see to this matter and provide their best service to save the animals and help people to protect their crops and house. But, it is totally unacceptable that the local people continue electrocuting animals. In recent time in Nilphamari, a leopard has died in this type of trap what was set for jackels



Killing a wild animal is not a solution to save crops and most importantly, the necessary protection from animals should be given by the forest department, otherwise people will continue to kill. We urge the concerned authorities to look into this.



Jeba Tasnim Binta Alamgir

Student, University of Dhaka

