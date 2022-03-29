

Controlling the rise of commodity prices



Specially, during, Eid, Puja, Ramadan or other big religious festivals, the prices of commodities go up in a more unbridled way, which goes beyond the purchasing power of low-income people.



Why do product prices rise in the market? Usually, if the supply is less than the demand, the price of any item in the market will go up. This is normal. But when any product can be easily imported in the free market, the price should not go up. But it goes without saying that there is no ethics in Bangladesh. Whenever there is an opportunity, the price of goods is increased on the pretext of one or the other. In the civilized world, the retail market also has some rules and regulations. Unfortunately, we do not have that. As a result, the market becomes extremely unstable from time to time. Ordinary people are now counting the mistakes to meet the demands of the daily market. Low-income people are most at risk.



Declining income on the one hand and skyrocketing food prices on the other. Ordinary people are not able to settle accounts at all. The most difficult day is going for the low and low income people. With Ramadan looming, everyone is worried about the rising prices of daily necessities.



Due to the market conditions, the poor, low income and even middle class people of the country have been helpless for the last one year. Meanwhile, the business syndicate's activities have increased around the upcoming Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr. And it is the nature of the businessmen of our country to increase the price of a particular product and also to increase the price of other commodities. Prices of daily necessities and consumer goods have risen sharply due to a lack of surveillance under the control of the syndicate.



Evidence that the situation is very bad is seen in the line in front of the TCB truck. This is the first time that the housewife and other members of the working family of the city are seen to line up in the truck. Although the average income and growth has increased, the income of the people at the individual level has not increased, the purchasing power has decreased. As commodity prices rise, so does the value of money.



In this situation, the middle and lower class people are struggling to provide for their families. Poverty increased during the Corona era and now their condition is extremely deplorable. The government sells TCB products by truck to the poorest people so that they can buy goods at lower prices. But there are some middle class people who take advantage of this opportunity and buy goods at lower prices and sell them abroad in the hope of higher prices.



While there are many reasons why some people become rich even in the midst of a global epidemic. If the prices of daily commodities increase in the market, there will be no effect on these people. Where crores of taka is involved, 100-200 taka is not an issue for them.



But for the 5 crore poor people in the country, the issue of 100-200 taka is a matter of great concern. It is also a matter of great concern to all other professionals in the country. Because, if the additional expenses are added one by one with the fixed income of each month, then they have to work hard to run the month. And in the case of day labourers or hard working people, it is a blow to death.



According to the government agency Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), in January 2019, the price of soybean oil as edible oil was Rs 104 per litre. That soybean oil has to be bought today for 160 rupees. The rate of price increase is about 54 percent. Another essential product is lentils. Three years ago, the price was 55 rupees per kg. Those pulses have to be bought in today's market at 98 rupees 50 paise per kg.



Its price has risen by more than 6 percent. Coarse rice is the staple food of our poor people. In three years, the price of rice has gone up from Tk 40 to Tk 53. This rate of price increase is 15 percent. Rice substitutes flour. In January 2019, the price of flour was 26 rupees 50 paise per kg. At present its price in the market is around 43. Flour prices have risen by about 22 percent.



The hope is that the government has already instructed not to impose tariffs on various commodities so that the traders' syndicate team does not get any chance to raise prices anymore. Will be



The people of the country will become disgusted and angry with the government if the authority does not control the market of daily necessities. Bribery, black market and corruption will increase at a significant rate. Violence will increase among the people in the society. At present, most of the people are prone to get rich in dishonest ways and in short time. And many have got involved in this game of getting rich, as a result of which various inconsistencies are appearing in the society. The gap between rich and poor is widening. If we can't pull the reins of this gap, the future will get worse. Therefore, the surveillance of high-ranking government officials should be increased so that the prices of these essential items cannot be increased by any syndicate.

Prashenjith Chandra Shil is a student, Dhaka College















