

Queues in front of TCB’s truck and our per capita income



If the pace of the growth shall continue it is assumed that the size of the economy of Bangladesh will be doubled by 2030. Due to this impressive macro economic growth over the decade's per capita income of people rises from $134 to $2,554 from the year 1971 to 2021. Considering the exchange rate of dollar at the rate Tk 86 per capita income will be Tk 2,19,644 (monthly Tk 18,304.) Per capita income denotes average income of an individual of a country or region in a given year. It is calculated by dividing the country's total domestic income (Gross domestic income) by its populations.



Despite the positive improvement in various indices of economic data as well as increase of per capita income of the people of Bangladesh an opposite scenario has also observed when we see the long queue in front of TCB's truck. Long waiting of people as well as incremental queue for the TCB's truck to buy the daily essentials foods indicate that lower income people can't effort to buy the daily essentials from the market. Even TCB is failing to mitigate the demand of all the people who stand in the queue as we have frequently observed some people has to back with empty hand.



According to data around 20.5% population of the country living under poverty line whose per day income is below $1.9 i.e. Tk 163.40 (considering 86 per dollar). But, those who buy from the TCB's Truck are mostly lower income people whose incomes are over poverty line and lower middle class people. To define the lower income people and lower middle class people we can take a look at the World Bank's classification of different income level based on per capital GNI (Gross National Income).



The income thresholds are: low income--$1,025 or less; lower middle income--$1,026 to $4035; upper middle income--$4036 to $12,475; and high income--$12,476 or more. At current prices, Bangladesh's per capita GNI would have to exceed US$1,025 to reach the lower end of "low middle income" status. Asian Development Bank categories people who earn $2 to $20 in a day are middle class. But, these are not the thumb rules for measuring different income level.



There are contradictions among the economist in categories the income groups. But if we sum-up the opinions of different economist and researchers we may reach in a consensus that the standard monthly income of a four-member middle class family of Bangladesh stands between Tk 70,000 and Tk 150,000. But, whatever the incomes, if the purchasing power does confront with the nominal income the real comfort of life will never come. Purchasing power denotes the goods and services that can be purchased with one unit of currency.



That means how much we spend to buy specific goods and services is expressed by purchasing power which also depend on Consumer Price Index (CPI), Consumer price index means the weighted average price of a specific goods and services in a specific time. The higher CPI reduces the real purchasing power of the people. CPI of Bangladesh updates in each month. According to Bangladesh Bureau of statistics, CPI of February, 2022 reaches in a all time high at 308.21 points.

The effects of CPI intensify the inflation rate from 5.86% in January, 2022 to 6.17% in February, 2022. At the same time food inflation is also raised from 5.60% to 6.20%. The increasing trend of foreign currency exchange rate indicates the increasing plea of CPI further as most of our essential products or raw materials are import based. Besides, international price of most of the essential goods, non-essential items as well as luxury goods has increased substantially.



The world is now in a stage of economic recovery trying to come out from the worst effect of covid-19 pandemic wherein most of the countries are still behind to bring back the economy in its normal stage. In the mean time, recent Russia-Ukraine war is also an added tension for the world economy.



Back to the heading, the main reasons behind the increasing queues in front of TCB truck to buy essentials in a discount rate from the market is decreasing the purchasing power of the lower income people and middle class people. This scenario is contradictory with the increasing per capita income. Though, according to different data of economy shows that the economic condition of the country is an increasing trend but the financial conditions of the lower income people and middle class people are deteriorating in the present CPI.



This shows another inequality of economy which is the gap between rich and poor people. A report of the Bangladesh Household Income and Expenditure Survey-2017 conducted by Bangladesh Bureau of statistics showed that Gini co-efficient, which is used to measure income inequality, increased to 0.483 at national level in 2016 from 0.458 in 2010 meaning that the rich became richer while the poor become poorer during the period. The benefit of increasing trend of per capita income will get when the gap between the rich and poor will be squeezed.



Government of Bangladesh has already introduced one crore special card for the families of lower income people to purchase product from TCB. But, still lower income class and lower middle class people are in struggling to meet-up their livelihood. Bangladesh is recovering from the effect of covid-19 in a fastest pace due to proactive attempts of governments by ensuring different financial assistance programs including ensuring vaccination for all. Financial inclusion as well as employment opportunity for all kinds of people, ensure food security by increasing local production, government steps to reduce the income gap as well as quick recovery of world economy will help to reduce different economic controversy and this is how all the people will get the benefits of increasing growth of the economy.

The writer is a banker and freelance writer











