Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Tale of a corrupt advocate

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Kazi Musharraf Hossain

Many years ago my father left behind 108 decimal of land for my mother and six brothers and sisters.  In 1990 at a survey it was found that my brother Kazi Kamal's name had not been included as beneficiary. This was because prior to the survey Kazi Kamal, my brother sold 9 decimal of land.
However, in 2005, following consultation with elders of our home & family and locality a piece of land comprising 12 decimal was given to my brother Kazi Kamal instead of 10 decimal. However, he did not do the required mutation of the land.
In 2015 Kazi Kamal demanded 27 decimal and instituted a case (No. LST-105/2015) in the Land Survey Tribunal, at Lakshmipur illegally. In this case local Surveyor Abdullah Patwary helped my brother Kazi Kamal. Surveyor Patwary is a local broker of Advocate Mozhar.
This above mentioned case is in the Tribunal for more than 8 years although such legal procedure takes a maximum of 1 to 2 years.
My lawyer reported the delay to the Court and requested a hearing in February 2019.  But the case continued to delay hearing as Kazi Kamal's lawyer Advocate Mozhar continued change of dates 16 times to the Court by requesting for different dates for hearings. This is contrary to legal rule. Moreover, Kazi Kamal and his sons namely Azad, Arif and Sujon threatened to kill me when I asked for reasonably quick legal actions.      
 
The Court at last asked for a 'Show Cause Notice' to Kazi Kamal lawyer Adv. Mozhar several times.
Subsequently, a negotiation took place where Kazi Kamal signed as well so did I and my Advocate. But Kazi Kamal's Advocate did not sign and the matter is hanging without any resolution. Moreover Advocate Mozhar tore off the document we had signed thereby creating more problems.
At this juncture, my mother, a lady of 103 years old intervened and said to Advocate Mozhar to give Kazi Kamal what he legally owes and end the dispute. But Mozhar ignored my mother's advice.
So, no resolution could take place due to Kazi Kamal's Lawyer. Also 8 to 10 trees were cut off from the property by Kazi Kamal and his youngest son Kazi Arif.
Kazi Kamal's lawyer Mozhar created all these problems so that no agreement can take place.
My question is what does an advocate gains by creating problems in the distribution of our land? Has the advocate got any ulterior motive by creating this problem? It has prevented my brothers and sisters from construction work thereby developing stress among the family members. All this was done by a wily advocate.
If advocates behave in this dubious and questionable manner then how can we, the public, believe in Advocates and lawyers?  
Let all lawyers and advocates behave with honesty and probity to save us from undue harassment.
 The writer is with National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM), Ministry of Education









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Killing wild animals is not a solution
How Turkey’s Ukraine role is shaping its foreign relations
Controlling the rise of commodity prices
Queues in front of TCB’s truck and our per capita income
Tale of a corrupt advocate
Road accident: Deadlier than any pandemic in Bangladesh
Slipshod in city’s car parking
OIC conference and Rohingya refugee issue


Latest News
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
20 injured in bomb attack in Benapole port, trade halted
Bangladesh denounces Houthi attacks
Rooppur killing: 3 Belarus nationals sent to jail
JS adopts condolence motion over death of ex-president, 3 MPs
BB to fix interest rates for NBFIs too
Cabinet approves draft of ‘Ansar Battalion Act, 2022’
A R Rahman to mesmerize 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' Tuesday
Inflation rate will come at tolerable level after end of FY22: Kamal
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of Begumpara: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Blinken stresses US does not seek Moscow ‘regime change’
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
Police action on hartal supporters in Paltan
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
Independence Day in Pictures
Diarrhoea situation alarming: DGHS
Tipu, Preeti murders: Masum on 7-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft