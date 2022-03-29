Tale of a corrupt advocate

Many years ago my father left behind 108 decimal of land for my mother and six brothers and sisters. In 1990 at a survey it was found that my brother Kazi Kamal's name had not been included as beneficiary. This was because prior to the survey Kazi Kamal, my brother sold 9 decimal of land.

However, in 2005, following consultation with elders of our home & family and locality a piece of land comprising 12 decimal was given to my brother Kazi Kamal instead of 10 decimal. However, he did not do the required mutation of the land.

In 2015 Kazi Kamal demanded 27 decimal and instituted a case (No. LST-105/2015) in the Land Survey Tribunal, at Lakshmipur illegally. In this case local Surveyor Abdullah Patwary helped my brother Kazi Kamal. Surveyor Patwary is a local broker of Advocate Mozhar.

This above mentioned case is in the Tribunal for more than 8 years although such legal procedure takes a maximum of 1 to 2 years.

My lawyer reported the delay to the Court and requested a hearing in February 2019. But the case continued to delay hearing as Kazi Kamal's lawyer Advocate Mozhar continued change of dates 16 times to the Court by requesting for different dates for hearings. This is contrary to legal rule. Moreover, Kazi Kamal and his sons namely Azad, Arif and Sujon threatened to kill me when I asked for reasonably quick legal actions.



The Court at last asked for a 'Show Cause Notice' to Kazi Kamal lawyer Adv. Mozhar several times.

Subsequently, a negotiation took place where Kazi Kamal signed as well so did I and my Advocate. But Kazi Kamal's Advocate did not sign and the matter is hanging without any resolution. Moreover Advocate Mozhar tore off the document we had signed thereby creating more problems.

At this juncture, my mother, a lady of 103 years old intervened and said to Advocate Mozhar to give Kazi Kamal what he legally owes and end the dispute. But Mozhar ignored my mother's advice.

So, no resolution could take place due to Kazi Kamal's Lawyer. Also 8 to 10 trees were cut off from the property by Kazi Kamal and his youngest son Kazi Arif.

Kazi Kamal's lawyer Mozhar created all these problems so that no agreement can take place.

My question is what does an advocate gains by creating problems in the distribution of our land? Has the advocate got any ulterior motive by creating this problem? It has prevented my brothers and sisters from construction work thereby developing stress among the family members. All this was done by a wily advocate.

If advocates behave in this dubious and questionable manner then how can we, the public, believe in Advocates and lawyers?

Let all lawyers and advocates behave with honesty and probity to save us from undue harassment.

The writer is with National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM), Ministry of Education















