CUMILLA, Mar 28: A man was crushed under a train in Laksam Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Safiullah, 62, a resident of Kamda Village.

Local sources said the Chandpur-bound Sagarika express train from Chattogram hit Safiullah in Eruain area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Chandpur Railway Police Station in this connection.