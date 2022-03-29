Four found dead in four dists

Four people including two young women have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Barishal, Laxmipur, Jhenidah and Jashore, in three days.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man in Kazipur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hossain Ali, 45, son of Fazar Ali, a resident of Rouhabari Gopalpur Village under Sonamukhi Union in the upazila. He was a rice trader by profession.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kazipur Police Station (PS) Shyamol Kumar Dutta said locals spotted the body of Hossain Ali in the house of one Abdus Salam, a van-puller, in Rouhabari Uttarpara area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its mouth.

Abdus Salam went into hiding soon after the incident.

However, the law enforcers arrested three persons for questioning in this connection.

The arrested are Rubi Khatun, 45, wife of Abdus Salam, and her two daughters Raha Khatun, 25, and Jasmine Khatun, 23.

Police are investigating the matter, the OC added.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage boy in Raipur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Biplob, 18, son of Sabuj Mia, a resident of Ward No. 7 under Sonapur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Biplab hanging from a tree behind Rakhalia Bengal Shoe Industry in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Raipur PS OC Shipan Barua confirmed the incident.

JHENIDAH: Police recovered the body of a woman in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sonia Khatun, daughter of Rabiul Islam, a resident of Lakhimpur Village under Bagherpara Upazila of Jashore.

Police sources said locals spotted the body lying in a sand field at Gopalpur in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police, recovered the body and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several stab injury marks.

Jhenidah Sadar PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Sohel Rana confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

JASHORE: Police recovered the body of a woman from a vegetable field in Jhikargachha Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sumaiya Akhter, 25, wife of Rezaul Islam of Laxmanpur Village in Sharsha Upazila of the district. She was the daughter of Reza of Dakshin Buruj Bagan Village.

Jashore DB Police OC Rupen Sarker said locals spotted the body at a vegetable field at Jhinukdah in Chapatala Village under Panisara Union in Jhikargachha Upazila at around 6am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 6:30am and sent it to Jashore 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.











