Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:34 AM
Two die inhaling toxic gas inside septic tank

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Countryside Desk

Two people died allegedly after inhaling toxic gas inside the septic tank of an under-construction building in Alamdanga Upazila of Chuadanga District recently.
The deceased were identified as sanitation worker Shariful Islam, 30, son of Ansar Pramanik, a resident of Kalyanpur Village in Kumarkhali Upazila of Kushtia, and Sagar Kumar Das, 15, son of Razu Kumar Das, of Chatmohar Upazila in Pabna.
Local sources said Shariful got down into the septic tank of the building owned by Nipen Das in Anandadhap Village under Alamdanga Municipality at around 10am on March 18. When he failed to return, Sagar entered the tank to check on him.
When both failed to return, Sagar's family members informed the matter to Alamdanga Fire Service and Civil Defence Station.
A team came and pulled the duo out of the septic tank and rushed them to Alamdanga Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead on arrival, said Mokhlesur Rahman, in-charge of Alamdanga Fire Service Station.
Officer-in-Charge of Alamdanga Police Station Saiful Islam confirmed the incident.


