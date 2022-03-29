Agri-tech fair on at Gurudaspur



A rally was brought out in Gurudaspur Upazila of Natore on Sunday on the occasion of Agriculture Technology Fair-2022. photo: observer

The fair was opened by Professor Md Abdul Kuddus, MP, as chief guest on the Gurudaspur Upazila Parishad premises. Gurudaspur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tamal Hossain presided over the inaugural programme.

The address of welcome was delivered by Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Harunur Rashid.

Among others, Upazila Vice-Chairman Md Alal Sheikh, Woman Vice-Chairman Roksana Aktar Lipi, Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Md Matiar Rahman.

A total of 15 government and private organisations have installed their stalls at the fair organized under the Rajshahi Divisional Agriculture Development Project.







GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Mar 28: A three-day Agriculture Technology Fair-2022 began on Sunday in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.The fair was opened by Professor Md Abdul Kuddus, MP, as chief guest on the Gurudaspur Upazila Parishad premises. Gurudaspur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tamal Hossain presided over the inaugural programme.The address of welcome was delivered by Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Harunur Rashid.Among others, Upazila Vice-Chairman Md Alal Sheikh, Woman Vice-Chairman Roksana Aktar Lipi, Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Md Matiar Rahman.A total of 15 government and private organisations have installed their stalls at the fair organized under the Rajshahi Divisional Agriculture Development Project.