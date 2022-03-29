Fodder price hike affects cattle farmers in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Mar 28: Cattle farmers have got into disarray due to rising fodder prices in the district.

The fodder prices have gone up in the district with increasing prices of essentials. Cattle farm owners are passing hard time in feeding their cattle.

Targeting the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Azha, farm owners are fastening huge numbers of cow, goat and buffalo. But with each day passing, cattle feed prices are continuing to rise. Extra cost is being counted in the case of purchasing feed. In this situation, they feed less their animals. Milk production is decreasing. Many farm owners are counting losses.

If the fodder price does not come down, farm owners will have to fall into bigger losing conditions. In this apprehension, thousands of farm owners are passing days in concern.

At present, per bag (40 kg) wheat bran is selling at Tk 1,400 to 1,800, grinded maize (40 kg bag) at Tk 1,500 to 1,800, rice bran at Tk 300 to 600 (40 kg), mustard cake at Tk 3,000 to 4,000 per maund, grass pea bran at Tk 1,000 to 1,600 per maund, and straw at Tk 350 to 500 per maund. Besides, per bag cattle feed has increased by Tk 200 to Tk 1,200.

If cattle feed prices don't decrease, cattle farming will be difficult, sources concerned said.

According to sources at the Department of Livestock Resources (DoLS)-Sirajganj, there are 13,480 cattle farms, 504 goat farms, 206 ewe farms, duck farms 724, and 12,457 hen farms in the district. In these farms huge fodders are needed every day.

Thousands of cow farms have grown up centring Milkvita at Baghabari area of Shahzadpur Upazila in the district. By rearing milky cows in these farms, thousands of farms have been self-reliant.

At present, about six lakh litres of milk are produced in these farms daily. About 1.5 lakh litres of milk are being supplied to Milkvita while 2.5 lakh lirtes are collected by other private milk-processing companies. The surplus milk is sold to sweetmeat shops and bazaars in Sirajganj and adjacent bazaars.

A farm owner at Sirajganj Sadar Upazila Shahidul Islam said, it has been difficult to continue cattle farming because of the increased fodder prices. This year he is fastening 25 oxen at his farm targeting the next Eid-ul-Azha.

"I am concerned about whether there will be good prices sacrificial animals this year", he added.

Waz Uddin, farm owner and former president of Potazia Milkvita Cooperative Association in Shahzadpur Upazila, said, there are 2,500 cows and 400 farm owners under the association; and everyday 4,500 litres of milk are produced there.

Usually, farm owners cannot be benefitted expectedly, and at this moment, the increased fodder prices are affecting them additionally. Many farm owners feeding their cattle instead of self-eating. If they get government assistance, they will be benefitted a little bit.

Sirajganj DoLS Officer Gouranga Kumar Talukdar said, not only fodder but also all commodity prices have registered up-rise caused by volatile international affairs; hen, egg, milk, and meat posted price hike.

The government is continuing all-out efforts to keep bazaars under control, he added.

But there is no allocation for farm owners for the time being, and it cannot be possible to assist them, he maintained.









