Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Fodder price hike affects cattle farmers in Sirajganj

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Mar 28: Cattle farmers have got into disarray due to rising fodder prices in the district.
The fodder prices have gone up in the district with increasing prices of essentials. Cattle farm owners are passing hard time in feeding their cattle.
Targeting the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Azha, farm owners are fastening huge numbers of cow, goat and buffalo. But with each day  passing, cattle feed prices are continuing to rise. Extra cost is being counted in the case of purchasing feed. In this situation, they feed less their animals. Milk production is decreasing. Many farm owners are counting losses.
If the fodder price does not come down, farm owners will have to fall into bigger losing conditions. In this apprehension, thousands of farm owners are passing days in concern.
At present, per bag (40 kg) wheat bran is selling at Tk 1,400 to 1,800, grinded maize (40 kg bag) at Tk 1,500 to 1,800, rice bran at Tk 300 to 600 (40 kg), mustard cake at Tk 3,000 to 4,000 per maund, grass pea bran at Tk 1,000 to 1,600 per maund, and straw at Tk 350 to 500 per maund. Besides, per bag cattle feed has increased by Tk 200 to Tk 1,200.
If cattle feed prices don't decrease, cattle farming will be difficult, sources concerned said.
According to sources at the Department of Livestock Resources (DoLS)-Sirajganj, there are 13,480 cattle farms, 504 goat farms, 206 ewe farms, duck farms 724, and 12,457 hen farms in the district. In these farms huge fodders are needed every day.
Thousands of cow farms have grown up centring Milkvita at Baghabari area of Shahzadpur Upazila in the district. By rearing milky cows in these farms, thousands of farms have been self-reliant.
At present, about six lakh litres of milk are produced in these farms daily. About 1.5 lakh litres of milk are being supplied to Milkvita while 2.5 lakh lirtes are collected by other private milk-processing companies. The surplus milk is sold to sweetmeat shops and bazaars in Sirajganj and adjacent bazaars.
A farm owner at Sirajganj Sadar Upazila Shahidul Islam said, it has been difficult to continue cattle farming because of the increased fodder prices. This year he is fastening 25 oxen at his farm targeting the  next Eid-ul-Azha.
"I am concerned about whether there will be good prices sacrificial animals this year", he added.
Waz Uddin, farm owner and former president of Potazia Milkvita Cooperative Association in Shahzadpur Upazila, said, there are 2,500 cows and 400 farm owners under the association; and everyday 4,500 litres of milk are produced there.
Usually, farm owners cannot be benefitted expectedly, and at this moment, the increased fodder prices are affecting them additionally. Many farm owners feeding their cattle instead of self-eating. If they get government assistance, they will be benefitted a little bit.
Sirajganj DoLS Officer Gouranga Kumar Talukdar said, not only fodder but also all commodity prices have registered up-rise caused by volatile international affairs; hen, egg, milk, and meat posted price hike.
The government is continuing all-out efforts to keep bazaars under control, he added.
But there is no allocation for farm owners for the time being, and it cannot be possible to assist them, he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man crushed under train in Cumilla
Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Chairman Nikhil Kumar Chakma
Four found dead in four dists
Two die inhaling toxic gas inside septic tank
Agri-tech fair on at Gurudaspur
Fodder price hike affects cattle farmers in Sirajganj
Kulaura landslide kills three boys
Presidium member of Jatiya Party Parveen Osman cutting a cake


Latest News
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
20 injured in bomb attack in Benapole port, trade halted
Bangladesh denounces Houthi attacks
Rooppur killing: 3 Belarus nationals sent to jail
JS adopts condolence motion over death of ex-president, 3 MPs
BB to fix interest rates for NBFIs too
Cabinet approves draft of ‘Ansar Battalion Act, 2022’
A R Rahman to mesmerize 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' Tuesday
Inflation rate will come at tolerable level after end of FY22: Kamal
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of Begumpara: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Blinken stresses US does not seek Moscow ‘regime change’
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
Police action on hartal supporters in Paltan
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
Independence Day in Pictures
Diarrhoea situation alarming: DGHS
Tipu, Preeti murders: Masum on 7-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft