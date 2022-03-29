Kulaura landslide kills three boys

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR, Mar 28: Three boys were killed in a landslide at the rubber garden of Vatera under Kulaura Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Sumon Mia, 15, son of Tasibur Rahman, Nahid Ahmed, 14, son of Abdus Salam, and Abdul Kabir, 9, son of Abdul Karim. All of them were residents of Paschim Islamnagar Village in the upazila.

Safar Uddin, panchayat chief of Paschim Islamnagar, said three boys entered a pit when they saw a bird's nest in Ghagrachhara hill inside the rubber garden. A huge chunk of earth fell on them as soon as they entered there. Later, locals rescued them and took them to Fenchuganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the trio dead.

Vatera Union Parishad Chairman Syed AKM Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.











