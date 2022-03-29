Youth electrocuted at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Mar 28: A youth was electrocuted in Chaybaria Village at Raona Union in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Limon, 30, was identified as son of Shamsuddin of the same area.

Deceased's younger brother Nayem said, Limon was electrocuted when he came contact with a live electric wire. Later on, he was rescued by his relatives and taken to Upazila Health Complex in a critical condition, where on-duty doctor declared him dead.













