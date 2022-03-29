Video
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022
Countryside

Two die from snakebite in Rajshahi, Tangail

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondents

Two men died from snakebites in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Tangail, in two days.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A man died from snakebite in Bagha Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Mahidul Islam, 35, son Azgar Ali, a resident of Nurnagar Gharermil Village under Arani Municipality in the upazila. He was a night guard of an under construction building.
Local sources said a venomous snake bite Mahidul while he was sleeping at his workplace at night, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, Locals rescued him and rushed to Puthia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Mahidul to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the RMCH.
TANGAIL: A young man, who was injured from snakebite in Basail Upazila of Tangail District, died at Mirzapur Kumudini Hospital on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Swapon Chakrabarty, 35, son of Kanai Chakrabarty, a resident of Jikatali Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a venomous snake bite Swapon Chakrabarty while he was returning home on Wednesday evening.
Later, he was admitted to Mirzapur Kumudini Hospital. Then he died at the hospital at around 10am on Thursday.
Local Union Parishad Member Atiqur Rahman Ujjal confirmed the incident, adding that the body of the young man was brought to the house for burial.


