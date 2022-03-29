SME fair begins in Khulna

KHULNA, Mar 28: A seven-day-long Khulna divisional Small and Medium Entrepreneur (SME) product fair began on Sunday afternoon on the Khulna Circuit House ground premises.

Commissioner of Khulna Division Md Ismail Hossain inaugurated the SME fair as chief guest.

Chaired by Khulna Deputy Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman Talukder, Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, Deputy Managing Director of SME Foundation Salahuddin Mahmud, Deputy General Manager of Bangladesh Bank Sheikh Shahriar Rahman, and Khulna Press Club President S M Nazrul Islam, among others, spoke on the occasion. President of Khulna unit of National Association of Small Industries of Bangladesh delivered the welcome speech.

Chief Guest Md Ismail Hossain urged the youth to grow up themselves as big entrepreneurs from small ones,

"Youths should not run only behind jobs. They can build themselves as entrepreneurs and can provide jobs to jobless people," he said.

He, however, said present government has taken programmes to build a prosperous and developed Bangladesh by 2041; entrepreneurs can play a vital role in this regard.

A total of 80 small and medium entrepreneurs are showing and selling their products in the fair. The fair will remain open from 10am to 8pm every day.















