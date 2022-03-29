Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

SME fair begins in Khulna

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Mar 28: A seven-day-long Khulna divisional Small and Medium Entrepreneur (SME) product fair began on Sunday afternoon on the Khulna Circuit House ground premises.
Commissioner of Khulna Division Md Ismail Hossain inaugurated the SME fair as chief guest.
Chaired by Khulna Deputy Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman Talukder, Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, Deputy Managing Director of SME Foundation Salahuddin Mahmud, Deputy General Manager of Bangladesh Bank Sheikh Shahriar Rahman, and Khulna Press Club President  S M Nazrul Islam, among others, spoke on the occasion. President of Khulna unit of National Association of Small Industries of Bangladesh delivered the welcome speech.
Chief Guest Md Ismail Hossain urged the youth to grow up themselves as big entrepreneurs from small ones,
"Youths should not run only behind jobs. They can build themselves as entrepreneurs and can provide jobs to jobless people," he said.
He, however, said present government has taken programmes to build a prosperous and developed Bangladesh by 2041; entrepreneurs can play a vital role in this regard.
A total of 80 small and medium entrepreneurs are showing and selling their products in the fair. The fair will remain open from 10am to 8pm every day.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man crushed under train in Cumilla
Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Chairman Nikhil Kumar Chakma
Four found dead in four dists
Two die inhaling toxic gas inside septic tank
Agri-tech fair on at Gurudaspur
Fodder price hike affects cattle farmers in Sirajganj
Kulaura landslide kills three boys
Presidium member of Jatiya Party Parveen Osman cutting a cake


Latest News
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
20 injured in bomb attack in Benapole port, trade halted
Bangladesh denounces Houthi attacks
Rooppur killing: 3 Belarus nationals sent to jail
JS adopts condolence motion over death of ex-president, 3 MPs
BB to fix interest rates for NBFIs too
Cabinet approves draft of ‘Ansar Battalion Act, 2022’
A R Rahman to mesmerize 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' Tuesday
Inflation rate will come at tolerable level after end of FY22: Kamal
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of Begumpara: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Blinken stresses US does not seek Moscow ‘regime change’
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
Police action on hartal supporters in Paltan
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
Independence Day in Pictures
Diarrhoea situation alarming: DGHS
Tipu, Preeti murders: Masum on 7-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft