Bid to feed folic acid tablets to girl students in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Mar 28: The activity of feeding folic acid to girl students of all high schools in the district has begun on Sunday.

District education office sources said a total of 1,15,168 girl students aged 12-18 would be fed folic acid tablets in 52 weeks.

Each of the girl students from class six to class ten will take one tablet in a week. In this way, she will take total 52 tablets in a year round.

The school authority in collaboration with Health Department will provide the tablets to the students all the year round.

Dr. Shahinul Islam, Sadullapur Upazila health and family planning officer, said, as blood comes out of the body of a woman during the time of her monthly menstruation, the woman may face deficiency of blood that can develop anaemia and also lead to fatigue, weakness, and a pale complexion in her body.

As the folic acid helps make red blood cells healthy, Health Department and Education Department have jointly taken initiative to feed folic acid to girl students aged 12-18 to meet up the deficiency of blood, he added.

On Sunday, the activity started in Sundarganj Upazila of the district through feeding folic acid tablets to the girl students of Bazarpara High School of the upazila.

Upazila Secondary Education Officer (USEO) Mahmud Hasan Mondal formally inaugurated the activity in the upazila as chief guest.

Chairman of School Managing Committee and head teacher along with other teachers were present on the occasion.

While talking with The Daily Observer, USEO Mahmud Hasan Mondal said as many as 19,355 girls' students would be fed folic acid tablets in the upazila in 52 weeks to attain the goal.

Similar activity also started in other six upazilas of the district, said Md. Enayet Hossain, district education officer.







