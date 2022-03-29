Video
Analysts investigate possibility of North Korea missile test 'deception'

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

SEOUL , Mar 28:  Reports suggest North Korea's biggest missile test may not have been what it seemed, raising new questions about the secretive country's banned weapons program.
North Korea said it tested its new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday, the first test of a missile of this size since 2017.
North Korean state media heralded the launch as an "unprecedented miracle", and South Korean and Japanese officials independently confirmed flight data that showed it flew higher and longer than any previous test. .
But new details - including discrepancies spotted in the North's heavily stylized video featuring leader Kim Jong Un overseeing the launch in a leather jacket and sunglasses - have punched holes in Pyongyang's claims.
"The biggest question now is what was launched on March 24," said Colin Zwirko, senior analytics correspondent for NK Pro, a Seoul-based website that monitors North Korea.
He has reviewed commercial satellite imagery and images released by state media and he says variances in weather, sunshine and other factors suggest the launch shown by North Korea happened another day.
 "I was able to determine that there was some kind of deception, but the question remains: did they test another Hwasong-17 and they just don't show us, or did they test something else?" said Zwirko.
The US-based James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies concluded that some of the North Korean images most likely came from a March 16 morning test that South Korea said failed shortly after the launch, exploding in midair over Pyongyang. North Korea has never acknowledged this launch or a failure.
South Korea's TBEN quoted unnamed sources as saying intelligence officials in Seoul and Washington believe North Korea then tested an older and slightly older type Hwasong-15 ICBM on Thursday. small that it last launched in late 2017.    -REUTERS



