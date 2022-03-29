Israel-Arab ties 'deter' Iran, Israel FM tells landmark meeting

SDE BOKER, Mar 28: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the top diplomats of Israel and four Arab states wrapped up a landmark meeting Monday vowing to boost cooperation, which Israel said would send a strong message to its arch foe Iran.

The talks brought together for the first time on Israeli soil the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco -- which all normalised ties with the Jewish state in 2020 -- and of Egypt, which made peace with Israel in 1979.

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that "this new architecture, the shared capabilities we are building, intimidates and deters our common enemies -- first and foremost Iran and its proxies.

"They certainly have something to fear," he said about the Islamic republic which Israel is fighting in a regional shadow war and which it accuses of seeking a nuclear bomb, a goal Iran denies pursuing.

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan called the two-day gathering "historic" and said that "what we are trying to achieve here is changing the narrative, creating a different future".

The meeting's Sunday opening, in the Sde Boker kibbutz in the Negev desert, was marred by a shooting attack in northern Israel that killed two police officers and was claimed by the Islamic State group, which has rarely managed to stage attacks inside Israel.

And early Monday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office confirmed he had caught Covid, a day after he held closed-door meetings with Blinken followed by a joint press conference without masks.

The talks on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal were high on the agenda at the Negev gathering and in Blinken's meetings with Israeli officials.

The European Union's foreign policy chief said at the weekend that an agreement with Iran to restore the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action could be reached "in a matter of days".

That has raised concern in Israel and across much of the Middle East, where many US-allied Arab states view Iran as a menace. -AFP











