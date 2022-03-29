Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Israel-Arab ties 'deter' Iran, Israel FM tells landmark meeting

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138

SDE BOKER, Mar 28: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the top diplomats of Israel and four Arab states wrapped up a landmark meeting Monday vowing to boost cooperation, which Israel said would send a strong message to its arch foe Iran.
The talks brought together for the first time on Israeli soil the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco -- which all normalised ties with the Jewish state in 2020 -- and of Egypt, which made peace with Israel in 1979.
Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that "this new architecture, the shared capabilities we are building, intimidates and deters our common enemies -- first and foremost Iran and its proxies.
"They certainly have something to fear," he said about the Islamic republic which Israel is fighting in a regional shadow war and which it accuses of seeking a nuclear bomb, a goal Iran denies pursuing.
UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan called the two-day gathering "historic" and said that "what we are trying to achieve here is changing the narrative, creating a different future".  
The meeting's Sunday opening, in the Sde Boker kibbutz in the Negev desert, was marred by a shooting attack in northern Israel that killed two police officers and was claimed by the Islamic State group, which has rarely managed to stage attacks inside Israel.
And early Monday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office confirmed he had caught Covid, a day after he held closed-door meetings with Blinken followed by a joint press conference without masks.
The talks on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal were high on the agenda at the Negev gathering and in Blinken's meetings with Israeli officials.
The European Union's foreign policy chief said at the weekend that an agreement with Iran to restore the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action could be reached "in a matter of days".
That has raised concern in Israel and across much of the Middle East, where many US-allied Arab states view Iran as a     menace.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Analysts investigate possibility of North Korea missile test 'deception'
Israel-Arab ties 'deter' Iran, Israel FM tells landmark meeting
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach speaks to media
No-confidence motion moved in Pakistan parliament in bid to remove Imran Khan
Nigeria's ruglin party names new chief to end disunity
This handout photograph released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
EU envoy hold talks in Iran to close nuclear deal gaps
US envoy not confident Iran nuclear deal is imminent


Latest News
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
20 injured in bomb attack in Benapole port, trade halted
Bangladesh denounces Houthi attacks
Rooppur killing: 3 Belarus nationals sent to jail
JS adopts condolence motion over death of ex-president, 3 MPs
BB to fix interest rates for NBFIs too
Cabinet approves draft of ‘Ansar Battalion Act, 2022’
A R Rahman to mesmerize 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' Tuesday
Inflation rate will come at tolerable level after end of FY22: Kamal
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of Begumpara: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Blinken stresses US does not seek Moscow ‘regime change’
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
Police action on hartal supporters in Paltan
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
Independence Day in Pictures
Diarrhoea situation alarming: DGHS
Tipu, Preeti murders: Masum on 7-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft