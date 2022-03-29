Video
Australia suffer Marsh injury blow for Pakistan ODI series

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

LAHORE, MAR 28: Australia's T20 hero Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out with injury as they and Pakistan eye qualification for the 50-over World Cup when they start a three-match one-day international series in Lahore from Tuesday.
The series is part of the 13-team ODI Super League in which every match carries 10 points, with the top seven qualifying automatically for the World Cup next year.
Australia are currently seventh and Pakistan 10th, but both have played just three of their eight scheduled series.
India have already qualified as hosts.
Australia were already without key players David Warner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Steven Smith for various reasons and have been further hit by the loss of all-rounder Marsh, their hero when they won the T20 World Cup in November.
All five senior players were part of the team that won the three-match Test series 1-0 last week, on Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years.
Skipper Aaron Finch fears that the 30-year-old Marsh may miss the whole ODI series. "Mitch injured his hip flex during fielding drills on Sunday," Finch said on Monday.    -AFP


