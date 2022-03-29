Video
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022
Five matches of national men's handball decided in opener

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Five matches of the SS Trading 32nd National Men's Handball competition were decided on the opening day (Monday) held at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram.
In the day's matches, Border Guard Bangladesh beat Habiganj District Sports Association (DSA) by 49-13 goals, Bangladesh Police Handball team defeated Joypurhat DSA by 52-14 goals, Chattogram DSA outplayed Lalmonirhat DSA by 30-4 goals, Dhaka DSA overpowered Thakurgaon DSA by 33-8 goals and Potuakhali DSA outclassed Habiganj DSA by 16-4 goals.
Earlier, former Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation and Chattogram DSA's general secretary A J M Nasir formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest while Bangladesh Handball Federation's general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor was present as the special guest.     -BSS


