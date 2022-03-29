

Milestone College success in inter-college women's cricket

Eight renowned colleges of Dhaka city participated in the two-day prestigious women's Cricket Championship. Chairman of MNRS Trust (Which runs Milestone School and College) Mrs. Mamtaz Begum congratulated the Milestone College women's Cricket Team for being in the top three of the tournament. The founder and advisor of Milestone College Colonel Nurun Nabi (retd.), Principal Lt. Colonel Mustafa Kamaluddin Bhuiyan (retd.), Academic Principal Professor Md. Shahidul Islam, Principal of Milestone Preparatory KG School Mrs. Rifat Nabi Alam and Administrative Director of Milestone College Md. Masud Alam congratulate to the Milestone College women's cricket team. photo: Observer DESK











