Nazmul Opu powers Mohammedan to 3rd victory in DPL

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Player of the match Nazmul Apu of Mohammedan Sporting Club Ltd. photo: BCB

Player of the match Nazmul Apu of Mohammedan Sporting Club Ltd. photo: BCB

Nazmul Islam Opu claimed three wickets for just nine runs as Mohammedan Sporting Club earned its third victory in fourth match in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), beating Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by five wickets at BKSP-4 ground on Monday.
At BKSP-3 ground, Gazi Group Cricketers edged Brothers Union past by 6 runs in a high-scoring thriller while in the day's other match, Indian recruit Chirag Jani's allround performance secured 29-run victory for Legends of Rupganj by D/L method against Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club at ULAB ground in Dhaka.
Being sent to bat first, Sheikh Jamal Club were bowled out for 185 in 48 overs after failing to deal with Nazmul Opu as he led the carnage with 3-9, the other bowlers also bowled well in tandem with Shuvagata Hom, Yeasin Arafat and Hasan Mahmud grabbing two wickets apiece.
Taibur Rahman was the highest scorer for Jamal with 53 not out while Sunzamul Islam made 43.
Opener Rony Talukdar played a 57-run knock to help Mohammedan overhaul the target in 45.2 overs. Pakistan recruit Mohammad Hafiz, however, scored his first half-century in the league for Mohammedan, scoring 50 off 58.
Chirag Jani hammered 122 off 109 with eight fours and six sixes along with taking 2-49 to hasten Legends of Rupganj victory in rain-hit game. Their opponent Rupganj Tigers put up 294 with Zakir Hasan hitting 91 and Baba Aparajith scoring 72.
Legends of Rupganj reached 257-3 in 43 before the rain halted the game. As per D/L method, they were 29 runs ahead of Rupganj Tigers and therefore they were declared winner. Naeem Islam continued his rich vein of form, clobbering 114 not out, which was his second consecutive ton.
Farhad Hossain made 92 as Gazi Group posted a hefty 297-8 but Brothers put up a huge resistance thanks to Imtiaz Hossain who made 106 off 114 with 13 fours and one six. Despite his effort Brothers were restricted to 291-9 to concede a six-run defeat.     -BSS


