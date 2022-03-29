Video
Teer 13th National archery

Ashikuzzaman, Shamoly Roy win gold on second day

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Shamoly Roy won gold in their respective events of the ongoing Teer 13th National archery championship now being held at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.
Two gold medals were decided in the compound men's and women's singles events on the second day of the three-day meet.
Mohammad Ashikuzzaman of Bangladesh Police Archery Club won gold in the compound men's singles event beating his teammate Abul Bashar Mamun 149-141 in the final. Mithu Rahman of Army Archery Club secured bronze in this event beating Himu Bachar of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) 143-142. In the compound women's singles event, Shamoly Roy won the gold medal beating Suma Biswas of Bangladesh Anser 144-140 in the final. Puspita Jaman of BKSP secured bronze in this event beating Saima Akter Satu of ASPTS Archery Club 141-128.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel of Bangladesh Police Archery Club secured bronze in the recurve men's singles event defeating Army Archery Club by 6-2 sets, Mossamat Ety Khatun of Bangladesh Police Archery Club secured bronze in the recurve women's singles event beating Sraboni Akter of Bangladesh Ansar by 6-0 sets.
Four more gold medals will be decided on the last day (Tuesday) of the competition with Bangladesh Police Archery Club (Mohammad Ashikizzaman and Shamoly Roy) will face Dhaka Army Archery Club (Mithu Rahman and Roksana Akter) in the compound mixed team event final, Ram Krishno Shaha of Bangladesh Air Force competes against Rakib Mia of BKSP in the recurve men's singles final, Diya Siddique of BKSP faces her teammate Famida Sultana Nesha in the recurve women's singles final and Bangladesh Police Archery Club (Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Beaauty Roy) play against Bangladesh Ansar (Ruman Sana and Sraboni Akter) in the recurve mixed team event final.     -BSS


